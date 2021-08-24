Hear Me Out: This Frozen Pizza Is Actually Delicious

Scouting Report: If you’re looking for an actually good frozen pizza, look no further. Roberta’s has nailed it with these 10-packs of personal style pies that heat up in just five minutes.

If there is one thing I love wholeheartedly in this world, it’s pizza. You can’t beat it as a food in my mind—the crispiness of the crust, the gooey-ness of the sauce, the melt in your mouth cheese—I’d eat it everyday if it was possible. But making good pizza at home is difficult. We’ve tried pizza ovens and pizza steels, but sometimes you just want something you can pop in the oven and have immediately. I’ve shaken my head at frozen pizza in the past, but I just came across one that is actually, certifiably delicious.

If you haven’t heard of Roberta’s, it’s a fantastic pizza joint that originally opened up in Bushwick. I used to schlep there to get some of the best pizza in the world, but now, I don’t have to. That’s because they make frozen pizza now, and I swear to you, it is delicious. Each set comes in a pack of 10 wood fired, personal-sized, authentic pizzas—enough to fill your freezer with Margarita pies. They are made with the same ingredients found at the physical locations and you can tell. The cheese is gooey, the crust is easy to crisp, and the sauce well, I’ll admit I’ve licked it off the plate a few times. Heating them up is a breeze—all you do is heat the oven to 450 degrees, pop the pizza on a baking sheet for about 5 minutes, and voila, some of the best pizza in the world just came out of your oven.

While I live in New York and can just walk down the street for a slice, sometimes I don’t want to. And chances are if you don’t live in New York, good pizza is hard to come by. Thankfully, my freezer is constantly stocked with these delicious pizzas, so I can have my favorite food whenever I damn well please.

