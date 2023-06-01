Oath Keeper Throws Stewart Rhodes Under the Bus During Sentencing
‘DERANGED’
Roberto Minuta was one of many members of the Oath Keepers who participated in the Jan. 6 riot. But on Thursday, he slammed the group’s leadership as he faced his sentencing for his actions at the Capitol. Minuta said that Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, was part of the group’s “deranged leadership” who turned them “into a political ‘rah-rah Trump’ disaster” and manipulated members into committing crimes that day. “I was misled and naïve,” Minuta told the court. Just last week, Rhodes was handed an 18-year sentence—the longest thus far of the 1,000 cases from the Capitol riot—for his role in plotting the attack. Minuta got 4.5 years in prison on Thursday for seditious conspiracy, the most severe charge prosecutors have levied against Jan. 6 defendants.