Robin in New ‘Titans’ Trailer: ‘F*ck Batman’

These are dark times, indeed. “Fuck Batman,” Robin declares in the trailer for DC’s Titans series—a live-action rendition of the popular comic and animated TV show Teen Titans. It appears the new series, which will be available this year on DC’s streaming service, DC Universe, will take the classic comic in a decidedly darker, more grown-up direction. The classic Teen Titans features Robin—formally Batman’s sidekick—living in Teen Tower with Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, and Beast Boy. The whole crew works to protect the Earth from foes with the help of Robin’s utility belt and the others’ superpowers.