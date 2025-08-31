‘House of Cards’ Actor Spills About Major Parenting Regret

President Donald Trump’s penchant for pomp and ceremony likely doesn’t extend to the kind of salute his motorcade received en route to one of his golf clubs Sunday morning. Members of the White House press pool spotted someone greeting Trump’s car with a middle finger as it passed by on its way to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The president’s return to the grass comes after a four-day disappearance this week that had fueled online rumors he had died. Trump has faced mounting public dissatisfaction with his administration’s performance on trade issues. A Sunday poll by CNN found that a staggering 60% of voters now disapprove of Trump’s levies against trading partners, which the president has vowed to uphold even after a federal court ruled this week the measures are largely illegal.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump’s Golfing Motorcade Greeted With Middle-Finger SaluteSTICK IT UP YOUR GRASSThe president found himself being flipped a very different kind of birdie en route to his Virginia Golf Club.
- 2‘House of Cards’ Actor Spills About Major Parenting RegretBAD COP, GOOD COPRobin Wright got candid about her parenting hardships in an interview with the “Sunday Times.”
Partner updateAD BY VenaUnwind Quicky With Fast-Acting CBD Seltzers and GummiesCHILLAXVena’s potent CBD-infused products give you a buzz without the hangover.
- 3‘Love Island’ Star Trampled by Horse in Freak AccidentGONE ROGUETaylor Williams took to Instagram to assure his followers.
- 4Film Icon, 88, Denied White House Entry for Lying About AgeTALE AS OLD AS TIMEThe actress was reportedly turned away by the Secret Service due to an age discrepancy on her passport.
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney’s Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
- 5Longtime White House Correspondent Dies at 73‘MOST PROLIFIC’Mark Knoller worked for CBS News for 32 years.
- 6CEO Heartlessly Wrenches Tennis Star’s Cap From ChildBRUTALAmid the backlash, social media users are urging the executive to “get out in front of this” by making “a public apology.”
- 7Apartment Building of Top ‘New York Times’ Editor VandalizedTARGETEDThe vandals wrote “Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies” in front of the Manhattan apartment complex.
- 8NFL Star Who Helped Score Cowboys’ First Super Bowl Win DiesLEGEND LOSTLee Roy Jordan is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys’ ring of honor.
Shop with ScoutedHydrow’s Labor Day Sale Offers Affordable Full-Body FitnessMAKING WAVESUpgrade your at-home fitness setup and access thousands of immersive full-body workouts.
- 9Beloved Anchor Who Interviewed 2 Presidents Dies at 75TRAILBLAZERFrank Camacho left journalism to become the communications director of Arizona’s Democratic Party.
- 10Tacky Home Where Ivana Trump Plunged to Death Slashes PriceDEAD EXPENSIVERealtors have slashed almost $9 million off the price of the garish five-bedroom pad where the president’s late ex-wife took a fatal tumble down the stairs.
‘House of Cards’ Actor Spills About Major Parenting Regret
Robin Wright, 65, has revealed one of her biggest parenting regrets. “I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids,” Wright told the Sunday Times. “I wasn’t hard enough on them.“ Her ex-husband, Sean Penn, was the bad cop to their two children, Dylan, 34, and Hopper Jack, 32. “He was gone so much of the time. He’d come back and be the policeman, and then he’d leave me with the residue,” the Forrest Gump star revealed. “Then I would soften the blow. We were both extremes. They didn’t get that grey area in the middle, which is stern, and that is what they needed.” Wright and Penn met in 1990 on the set of State of Grace, when Write was married to Dane Witherspoon and Penn was married to Madonna. The couple had an on-and-off relationship until they married in 1996. Wright and Penn separated in 2007, got back together, then divorced in 2010. They are now friends. Robin Wright married Clement Giraudet in 2018 and Penn married Leila George in 2020. They both divorced their partners in 2022.
With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, do you ever wish you could hit pause, relax, and feel present? While that button doesn’t exist, Vena comes close. Vena creates wellness products that work for busy lives, empowering you to find your balance. From seltzers to gummies to tinctures, Vena offers a full range of CBD products to delight both beginners and seasoned pros. Plus, it’s running a sitewide sale right now. You can save 40% by using the code SEEYASUMMER at checkout; sale ends on 9/2, so act fast.
The buzz you’ve been waiting for is here. Each can of this seltzer has 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD, just the right amount to have you feeling loose after a day of back-to-back meetings and urgent DMs. The effects kick in quickly but never leave you with a hangover the next morning. Start with the Original Variety Pack to try all of Vena’s bold flavors like grapefruit, black cherry, and passion fruit.
This is Vena’s most potent gummy with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD; it melts away tension and leaves you in a state of absolute bliss. Infused with an additional 2 mg of CBG to boost mood and relaxation these gummies deliver a dreamy, euphoric experience whenever you need to escape.
The Lights Out Sleep Gummies live up to their name. Vena crafted a precise blend of sleep-promoting ingredients that support the 5mg of THC and 50mg of CBD, including melatonin and L-Theanine to calm your mind, relax your body, and ease you into deep, restorative sleep.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Love Island USA contestant Taylor Williams was hospitalized after falling off a horse at a rodeo event. Williams, 25, was attending the Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo in Scottsdale on Friday when his horse tripped, fell, and rolled over the reality star. Williams was seen lying on the floor as other contestants and workers rushed to his aid. Since then, Williams took to social media to update his followers. “Was in a horse accident last night but I’m still pulling up tonight injured and all! It’s my brothers bday yk we still turnt!” he wrote on Instagram. In another post, Williams reassured his followers with a photo of himself lying down in a hospital bed with a brace around his neck and a thumbs up: “Preciate all the love! I’m good.” Williams appeared on season seven of the hit reality dating show and was eliminated in the penultimate episode.
Hollywood legend Dyan Cannon was turned away from the White House for lying about her age—“And I’d do it again,” she said. On the latest episode of her God’s Table podcast, Cannon, 88, recounted that she went to Washington, D.C. with her podcast co-hosts, fellow actresses Kym Douglas and Tracey Bregman, and TV chef Christine Avanti-Fischer. They all planned to do some sightseeing, hoping to tour the White House when a little white lie put a wrench in their plans. “We are lined up for a great tour, and we have these Secret Service guys and all of the federal agents. We can’t get in because someone lied about their age,” said Douglas, who filmed Cannon throughout the interaction and posted the footage on Instagram. Cannon had no shame about the incident. “Years ago, here’s the thing: I lied about my age on my passport,” she said. Reposting the clip to her own page, Cannons further explained: “It’s nobody’s business what the number is they’ve pinned on me …. right girls? Right guys?” Cannon wrote. “It’s just a blinkin number.” The women laughed the experience off. Cannon wrote, “No matter what number they put next to me, there’s one thing that never changes … I WUV WU.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Is there a better way to spend a long weekend than tangled in your sheets with a brand-new toy working its magic? Lovehoney—an award-winning sexual wellness retailer—is turning up the heat with its epic Labor Day sale. Score up to 70 percent off premium sex toys, lingerie, and bondage for a limited time. This includes plenty of options for solo or partnered play, including some of our favorite picks below.
The head of the penis has over 5,000 nerve endings, and the Blowmotion knows how to tease every last one of them. This advanced masturbator heats up to 104°F to mimic the feel of oral sex. Switch between six vibration patterns and three intensities to play exactly how you or your partner wants.
Loud toys can be a buzzkill if you’re trying to be discreet, but this seven-inch vibrator is whisper-quiet. Its wide, rounded tip is perfect for teasing, while the ribbed shaft sinks deep. With three speeds and four patterns, this vibrator lets you build, tease, and indulge your fantasies, pushing you closer with every pulse. One night with this toy, and you’ll be coming back for more.
Whether you’re looking for a new sidekick for solo sessions or something to dial up partnered play, Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale has you covered.
Mark Knoller, longtime political reporter for CBS News who was dubbed the “unofficial White House statistician”, has died at the age of 73 after a period of ill health. During his career as a correspondent for CBS, Knoller grew frustrated by the lack of a central database of presidential activities, and began keeping records. As he explained, “I keep a daily log of everything the president does. I keep a list of speeches. I keep a list of travel – foreign travel, domestic travel. A list of outings. A list of golf. A list of pardons, vetoes, states that he’s visited, states that he hasn’t visited. Every time he goes on vacation, every visit to Camp David.” President and executive editor of CBS News Tom Cibrowski said of Knoller, “Mark Knoller was the hardest-working and most prolific White House correspondent of a generation. Everyone in America knew his distinctive voice and his up-to-the-minute reporting across eight Presidential administrations.” He was laid off from CBS News in 2020 after 32 years with the broadcaster.
A young tennis fan’s day at the U.S. Open was ruined by a Polish CEO who tore away a cap his idol had passed to him from the court. Celebrating an impressive win on Friday, Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak was signing autographs when he removed his hat and passed it to the boy. Footage of the incident shared on social media shows a man—whom internet sleuths claim to have identified as Piotr Szczerek, CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk—standing beside the boy, ripping away the cap just as the child reached for it. “If you’re the jerk who snatched Majchrzak’s cap out of the child’s hand I’d get out in front of this,” one social media user wrote. “Find out how to get the hat back to the kid and make a public apology. This won’t end well unless you make it right quickly.” Word of the sad mishap already appears to have reached Majchrzak, who later posted a video to Instagram of a subsequent meeting with the boy, named Brock, in which the child is seen wearing what’s presumably another of Majchrzak’s hats. The Daily Beast has reached out to Drogbuk for comment.
Vandals have splattered red paint and written messages outside the apartment building of Joseph Kahn, executive editor of the New York Times. The NYPD responded to a call reporting graffiti around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, officers “observed paint on the front steps and doors of the above location.” The blood-colored paint was splattered on the stoop and banisters in front of the building, and a message was written in black on the ground: “Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies.” A spokesperson for the newspaper told NBC News that “people are free to disagree with The New York Times reporting, but vandalism and targeting of individuals and their families crosses a line and we will work with authorities to address it.” The incident is the second time in the past month that the paper has been in the news, rather than reporting it: On July 30, the Times’ headquarters was hit with spray paint and the message “NYT lies Gaza dies” on its windows. That incident came a day after the paper issued a correction on one of its articles about starvation in Gaza. Kahn, 61, has led the Times’ newsroom since 2022.
The Dallas Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan has died at 84, his longtime NFL team announced Saturday. A cause of death was not provided for the star linebacker, who was a standout player for the Cowboys when they defeated the Miami Dolphins in the 1971 season to win the team their first-ever Super Bowl. Jordan, who grew up in the rural Alabama town of Excel, was also a champion at the collegiate level. He was recruited by the legendary University of Alabama head coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, and won a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 1961, his junior season. The Cowboys drafted him in the first round two years later, and he went on to play his entire career in Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowler retired from the NFL in 1976, before the Cowboys won their second Super Bowl in the 1977 season. He was the first former player inducted into the team’s ring of honor after owner Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989, ESPN reported. That came six years after he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no shortage of at-home fitness systems to support your workouts, but if you’re looking for a true full-body transformation, it’s hard to beat an indoor rowing machine. With Labor Day sales in full stroke (pun intended), Hydrow is offering the perfect opportunity to elevate your fitness routine at a discount with can’t-miss deals on its premier connected rowing machines.
Hydrow is a rower-founded brand that offers an efficient full-body workout designed to mimic the actual sensations—and challenge—of being on the water. With a rowing machine and Hydrow membership, you can unlock access to thousands of workouts, from rowing to yoga to circuit training, including sessions led by world-class athletes.
These immersive workouts are filmed in hundreds of scenic locations across the world, fusing your training routines into globe-trotting adventures. Plus, the machines are designed with space and sound in mind, offering a nearly silent rowing experience that can blend seamlessly into your everyday routine.
Now through Sept. 4, you can start your Hydrow journey with a sitewide discount. Snag $450 off the brand’s flagship Hydrow Pro or $150 off the more compact Hydrow Wave—then enjoy an extra $125 off on top of that with the promo code BEAST.
The trailblazing political journalist Frank Camacho, who interviewed Presidents Barack Obama and Gerald Ford during a long career on air in Arizona, died at 75 on Friday, his family announced on Facebook. Camacho’s former employer, AZ Family, reported that he had been battling prostate cancer. He was among the first Mexican-American anchors on air in the Phoenix area and became known for his “objective, intelligent, and witty style,” his family said. They noted that the Arizona native’s favorite interviews were with “everyday people” in his community. Camacho retired from journalism in 2012 to take a job as the communications director for the Democratic Party of Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Margie, as well as their six children and 10 grandchildren. Camacho’s former colleague, Daryn Kagan, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his pal. “When I think of all the things I learned during that time, far beyond what I learned as a journalist, is what I learned just watching Frank move through the world, his loyalty, his morals, his IMMENSE love for his family,” he wrote on Facebook.
The townhouse where Ivana Trump tumbled down a flight of stairs to her death in 2022 has gotten another price cut. The New York property where Ivana, President Donald Trump’s late ex-wife, met her end is now available for the reasonable price of $17.9 million—only a modest increase on the $2.5 million she first paid for it back in 1992. The Lenox Hill townhouse, which has been on the market for three years, sustained its third cut to the initial asking price of $26.5 million. Situated on East 64th Street, the residence occupies nearly 9,000 square feet and boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms, at least one of which features very tasteful pink onyx marble. Other features include crystal chandeliers, silk-papered walls, gold-embossed fireplaces, a sauna, private outdoor terraces, and leopard print furniture. It also has a gated elevator on the off chance you don’t fancy risking the spiral staircase connecting its six floors.