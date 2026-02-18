Tributes Flow for ‘RoboCop’ Star Dead at 74

A skeleton racer who was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Olympic Games for wearing a helmet showing victims of the war in Ukraine has received a gift of $200,000 to encourage him to keep racing and advocating for his country. Vladyslav Heraskevych, 27, was barred from competition last week after he wore a helmet decorated with images of more than 20 athletes and coaches killed during the country’s war with Russia. Now, the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who owns a soccer club and a steel works, has given Heraskevych the equivalent of what an Olympic gold athlete from Ukraine would receive. The gift was intended to give Heraskevych the “energy and resources” to continue his sporting career, and to fight for “truth, freedom, and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Akhmetov said in a statement. Heraskevych had unsuccessfully challenged his disqualification, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to criticize the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic charter prohibits political demonstrations, but Heraskevych said he would not “betray” his fellow athletes by removing the tribute from his helmet.
These Side Sleeper-Friendly 'Sleepbuds' Are a Game-Changer
Nurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain Cream
This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Delivers Next-Level Orgasms
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Houston shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning after a passenger caused a disturbance. The plane departed William P. Hobby Airport around 5.30 a.m. with 85 passengers and five crew members on board. Minutes into the flight, a passenger began exhibiting what Delta described as “unruly and unlawful behavior,” approaching crew members and other travelers. “We had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit,” the pilot reportedly said, in a recording of an exchange with air traffic control, obtained by CNN. The crew declared an emergency as a precaution and turned the Boeing 717 back to Houston, landing safely at approximately 5:40 a.m. “(He is) in cuffs in the back of the aircraft, but he did assault another passenger, so we would like that other passenger checked out,” the pilot reportedly told air traffic control. Delta later clarified the passenger “did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck.” No injuries were reported.
A 17th-century Swedish naval shipwreck, lost for nearly four centuries, has unexpectedly resurfaced in the Baltic Sea. Exposed by the region’s unusually low water levels—the lowest in roughly a century—the remarkably well-preserved hull of the ship now juts above the surface near the island of Kastellholmen, making it visible for the first time. Experts have not yet identified the exact vessel, but marine archaeologists believe it was deliberately sunk around 1640 to serve as a foundation for a bridge connecting the island. The wreck is one of five similar ships positioned in the area, all dating from the late 16th and early 17th centuries. “We don’t have shipworm here in the Baltic that eats the wood, so it lasts for 400 years,” explained Jim Hansson, a marine archaeologist at Stockholm’s Vrak – Museum of Wrecks. A research initiative called “the Lost Navy” is underway to catalog, identify, and precisely date the many Swedish naval wrecks resting on the Baltic Sea floor. In recent years, archaeologists have uncovered several other shipwrecks and artifacts in the region.
Character actor Tom Noonan has died at the age of 74, his What Happened Was co-star Karen Sillas said in a post on Instagram. “My dear friend and co-star, Tom Noonan passed peacefully on Valentine’s Day 2026,” Sillas wrote on Wednesday, according to PageSix. Best known for his work in RoboCop 2 and The Last Action Hero, there has been no cause of death at the time of writing. “Working with him in his original off-Broadway play, What Happened Was…, at the Paradise Factory Theatre in the early nineties, was a turning point for me and my career that still resonates throughout my life and work as an actor,” she continued. “What a privilege and crazy fun it was working with this man and calling him my friend to the end… may his Legacy continue to shine on.” The Connecticut native made his big screen debut in 1980 in Willie & Phil after breaking out Off-Broadway two years before. Fred Dekker, who directed The Monster Squad in which Noonan starred, said in a statement on Facebook that working with him had been “a highlight of my modest filmography. He was the proverbial gentleman and scholar, and the world has lost a great talent. R.I.P. Tom. Thanks for the great work.”
A doorbell camera captured the moment a pickup truck soared through the air and crashed into a house in Oregon, causing major damage. The speeding vehicle was caught on camera hurtling toward the ground floor of the family home just before 3 a.m. on February 13. The driver of the truck, identified as Jacob Hankins, 33, was charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering. “Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt,” the Tigard Police Department said in a statement. A family of five—a couple and their three young children—was left unscathed in the incident. “I didn’t expect a flying truck,” David Brudnok told NBC affiliate KGW. “I just heard this, ‘Boom!’ And the house shakes… I get down the stairs, and I realize the whole front of my house is completely just gone.” Officers believe Hankins hit a dirt mound on the side of the road and launched roughly 100 feet into the air and over a 3-foot brick wall before crashing into the side of the house. The driver was found initially unconscious, and he and a passenger were later hospitalized with minor injuries.
Astonishing new footage has captured the moment dozens of skiers were enveloped in an avalanche. The dramatic video from Val Veny, Courmayeur, Italy, comes amid a spate of fatal slides in Europe, with at least two people killed at the resort on Sunday. In the footage, multiple angles showed people in awe as the astonishing phenomenon tumbled down the mountain toward them. That awe was soon replaced with worry as people realized they were about to be hit by the cloud, turning their bodies away from the incoming avalanche. Seconds later they were enveloped, as snow and debris whistled past the camera. The Daily Beast has been unable to verify whether the avalanche in the clip is the one that killed at least two people in the same area on Sunday, amid a torrent of contradictory reports. It’s just another in a spate of avalanches in the Alps, with at least 27 people killed in the French portion of Europe’s biggest mountain range alone this year. Two Brits were killed in the popular resort of Val d’Isère on Friday, and on Tuesday, another Brit and a Polish-British national were also killed in La Grave.
One of Rome’s most photographed monuments is missing a piece—again. Italian police are investigating how the elephant sculpture designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini lost the tip of its left tusk for a second time. Authorities found the 11-centimeter, four-inch marble fragment near the statue over the weekend and said they later determined it was not original to Bernini’s work but had been added during restoration in 1977. The same tip had already broken off during an act of vandalism in 2016, according to Rome’s city hall. Police are reviewing security camera footage to determine who, if anyone, was responsible for the latest break. The stocky elephant, located near the Pantheon, was commissioned by Pope Alexander VII after Dominican friars discovered a small Egyptian obelisk on the grounds of their nearby convent. The site sits adjacent to the Basilica of Santa Maria Sopra Minerva, where the obelisk now rests atop the elephant’s back. For now, investigators are left with a fragment in hand and a familiar question about how the tusk came off once more.
More women in their 40s are becoming mothers on their own. Unmarried women giving birth in that age group have doubled over the past two decades, Axios reported, citing CDC data. In 2024, more than 1 percent of U.S. babies were born to unmarried women ages 40 and older. Overall, about 40 percent of babies were born to unmarried women, though the category included some cohabiting couples. Kat Curtin, director of the international support group Single Mothers by Choice (SMC), said most members are pursuing fertility treatments and are in their “30s and 40-plus.” Many had “dated, come into their career, come into their life” before deciding to start families. “You don’t go down this path and be confident that you can raise a child by yourself unless you have a level of independence and resiliency,” she said. Adoption made up a larger share of members’ paths to parenthood when the group was established in 1981, Curtin said, adding that single motherhood then was often “stigmatized” and seen as “selfish.” Today, she said, there is “more of a societal acceptance towards different family units,” which includes “single-parent households.”
Passengers were stuck on a 14-hour flight to nowhere on Tuesday after an engine scare forced an All Nippon Airways (ANA) jet bound for Europe to turn back midair. All Nippon Airways Flight 223 departed Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at about 11 a.m. local time and was scheduled to arrive some 14 hours later in Frankfurt. More than six hours into the journey, while flying over the Arctic Ocean north of Alaska, the Boeing 787 U-turned and landed back at Haneda at about 1 a.m, according to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24. An ANA spokesperson told Business Insider the plane turned around due to a “low engine oil level.” “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” the spokesperson said, apologizing for the delay. Flightradar24 data showed a replacement aircraft departed on Wednesday morning and landed in Frankfurt about 20 hours behind schedule. “NH223 is back on the ground in Tokyo after a 14-hour flight to nowhere. The passengers have been rebooked onto a new flight departing in six hours,” a post on Flightradar24’s X account said.
An Olympic ski race had an unexpected entrant when a dog from a nearby bed and breakfast made it onto the piste and crossed the finish line. The two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul went viral in footage trotting behind athletes in the women’s team cross country qualifiers in Tesero, at the Milano Cortina Winter Games. Speaking to NPR, his owners, who have been granted anonymity, said, “He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving—and I think he just wanted to follow us. He always looks for people.” Speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, they added, “He just disappeared, ran away from home. He is a very kind dog. Very stubborn, very sweet, and very social. He always seeks contact with people. He doesn’t hurt people.” He was returned to them unharmed. Croatian skier Tena Hadzic, 21, saw Nazgul on the home stretch, and said, “I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating? I don’t know what I should do,’ because maybe he could attack me, bite me,” NPR reports. Top-qualifier Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, said, “It was cute,” the Mail reported, while her rival, fifth-placed Norwegian Astrid Oyre Slind, joked, “A dog is my least problem, a Swede is my biggest.”