I Tried This Robot Vacuum And I’m Never Going Back

For the longest time, I was prejudiced against robot vacuums. There was part of me that thought they just weren’t necessary. Many of them boast hefty price tags and are a little too high-tech for my liking. The list of features is simply too long—I just want a vacuum that cleans when I tell it to. The Roborock S4 Max ticks all of these boxes and is truly, in my opinion, the best set-it-and-forget-it vacuum out there.

What I love most about the S4 Max is that it’s so quiet. If I didn’t have a puppy who is always slightly annoyed when I turn it on, I’m fairly certain I wouldn’t notice it at all. The vacuum has enough suction power that it could pick up AA batteries off the floor (which I don’t recommend testing yourself). The suction is also intelligent, increasing its power automatically on rugs to ensure it thoroughly cleans your home. And if that weren’t enough, the battery can last for two hours if needed, so it can actually get to every nook and cranny of your home. If for whatever reason the Roborock doesn’t have enough charge to complete the job, it will return to its base automatically, and once charged, will continue from where it left off.

Roborock S4 Max

The vacuum also easily connects to an app on your phone, and you can watch as it maps out your home, planning its route forever and showing room divisions and immovable obstacles. You can also name each room and tell it how much time you’d like it to spend in there, and you can set “no-go” areas that the vacuum will avoid. Another feature I love is the option to also draw up zones on your phone where there was a spill, and the vacuum will go directly there and clean in the outlined area.

In short, there isn’t a thing about this vacuum I don’t love. The vacuum will automatically raise and lower itself to get the perfect clean and I no longer have to raise and lower myself to make sure my vacuum got everything off the floor. I just have to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show (between the vacuum and my dog, that is).

