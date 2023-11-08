CHEAT SHEET
Robot Kills Man After Mistaking Him for Box of Vegetables
A robot meant to lift boxes at a pepper sorting plant in South Korea mistook a man for a box of vegetables and crushed him, according to the BBC, citing local media. The man, described as a robotics company employee, had been checking the sensors on the robot ahead of a test run at the plant in South Gyeongsang province planned for Wednesday. The test run had reportedly been pushed back two days due to the robot malfunctioning. As the employee worked late into the night to make sure the robot would function smoothly, the robotic arm grabbed him and forced him onto a conveyor belt, crushing his body. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.