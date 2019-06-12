The robotics revolution is here, and Koch Industries is fueling engineering education, grant by grant. Thanks to the dedication of teacher Brian Campbell, students at one inner-city middle school in Wichita, Kansas now have access to the essential equipment required for learning the fundamentals of robotics. As one of six Wichita teachers to apply for and receive this educational grant, Campbell has used his award to purchase a dozen VEX V5 robotics controllers, batteries, and cortexes so his students can compete in local robotics tournaments.

With a growing interest in the after-school program, Campbell's robotics team is excelling in areas he never could have anticipated. Now his students at Hamilton Middle School have the opportunity for a hands-on robotics club, learning programming and mechanics while developing key communication and teamwork skills that will prepare them for the next level of their educational journeys.