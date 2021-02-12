New Rochester Body-Cam Footage Shows Cop Told Pepper-Sprayed Black Girl, 9, ‘You Did It to Yourself, Hon’
DISGUSTING
New video released in Rochester, New York, shows a 9-year-old Black girl waiting handcuffed in agony for 16 minutes in the back seat of a police car after having been pepper-sprayed by police. City officials suspended police officers who were seen in an initial video released Sunday spraying the face of the distraught and handcuffed child. In the newly released body-cam footage, the girl can be heard wailing and asking for her father as a white female officer tells her an ambulance has been slowed by the snowy roads. “Officer, please don’t do this to me,” she says at one point. “You did it to yourself, hon,” the officer responds. The girl’s mother called police during an argument with her spouse, but asked officers to call mental-health services when it became clear her fourth-grade daughter was headed for a meltdown. Previously released video shows officers restraining the screaming girl, telling her they are losing patience as they struggled in the snow to put her in the back of a police cruiser.