Rochester Mayor’s Husband Accused of Possessing a Gun, 31 Grams of Cocaine
‘A LOVING HUSBAND’
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, Timothy Granison, faces three felony charges after New York State Police raided his and the mayor’s home on Wednesday, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports. He allegedly had in his possession 31 grams of cocaine and a gun, according to court documents. Granison pleaded not guilty to two controlled substance charges and one firearm charge. He was released on his own recognizance but will appear in court on June 21, the day before Rochester’s mayoral primary. Warren is vying for her third term as mayor but is facing her own felony charges for campaign finance violations.
Granison was convicted for his involvement in an armed robbery nearly 24 years ago and was sentenced to five years in prison. Warren said in 2013 that he “learned a great deal from the experience, and is now a loving husband, father and contributing member of our community.”