School Superintendent Plagiarized Thanksgiving Note to Staff
HIGHEST FORM OF FLATTERY?
The superintendent of schools in Rochester, Minnesota, sent the district staff a heartfelt Thanksgiving message last week. The only problem is it wasn’t his heart or feelings. Now Michael Muñoz is apologizing for lifting most of the note from letters written by other educators, the Star-Tribune reports. “I know by doing this I have damaged your respect and trust in me,” he wrote in a mea culpa to employees. "I know this behavior is not acceptable and minimizes my intent to tell you that I understand that last Spring and this school year have been very challenging for all of you and let you know that I truly do appreciate everything that all of you are doing to meet the needs of all our students and families and supporting each other.” The newspaper says the student handbook makes clear that academic plagiarism can result in discipline, but the school board is taking no action against the superintendent.