Rochester Radio Hosts Fired for Racist Remarks On-Air
New York radio hosts Kimberly Ray and Barry Beck were fired Wednesday morning after the pair made racist remarks on their show Tuesday afternoon. The Kimberly & Beck hosts, based in Rochester, referred several times to the n-word on-air while discussing a couple who had been attacked by looters early Sunday morning during Black Lives Matter protests in the area.
“Okay, let me ask you a question. Were they acting n-word-ish?” Ray said during the show, which aired on Radio 95.1 (WAIO-FM), an iHeartMedia-owned station.
“We made the decision to terminate Kimberly and Beck yesterday as soon as we learned of their comments and informed them early this morning," said Robert J. Morgan, president of the iHeartRadio Upstate New York market. "We will not tolerate this kind of behavior, which is antithetical to our core values and beliefs and to our commitment to our community and everyone in it.”