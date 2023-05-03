Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2023 Inductees
HONORED
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced which artists will be its inductees in 2023. The class of music legends set to be honored this year includes Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, and country music icon Willie Nelson. Acts become eligible to be inducted into the hall 25 years after they release their first single—meaning rap star Missy Elliott will also be inducted into the hall in her very first year of eligibility. British pop hero Kate Bush is also set to be inducted after being nominated for the honor no less than three times in the past. Although a beloved mainstream figure in Britain, Bush never quite achieved equivalent listenership in the U.S. until her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” went viral on TikTok after being included in a 2022 episode of Stranger Things, giving Bush her highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 to date.