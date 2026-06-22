Band ‘Reeling’ After Man Falls to His Death at MSG Concert

A Delta Air Lines jet had a close call with an American Airlines plane during an incident at Boston Logan International Airport on Saturday. The Delta jet was roughly 300 feet from hitting the American Airlines plane, and had to abort its landing. Former safety engineer at Boeing, Todd Curtis, estimated the short distance between the two aircraft using Flightradar24. “This is a significant incident,” Curtis said, noting that it was especially concerning as it involved two professional airline crews. The Delta flight 2351 coordinated with air traffic control to perform the go-around, an airline spokesperson said. The Delta plane, which was coming from Dallas and had 129 passengers and six crew on board, landed safely and deplaned normally, according to the spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration told Associated Press they are investigating the incident, while Curtis said federal aviation officials have expressed concern over similar runway incursions and will scrutinize the latest close call. These near-misses will be the subject of a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday by the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation as they look for ways to improve airspace safety.
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- 1Close Call Between Two Planes at U.S. Airport RevealedNEAR MISSThe Delta jet had to abort its landing to avoid a collision.
- 2Band ‘Reeling’ After Man Falls to His Death at MSG ConcertTERRIBLE TRAGEDYThe rock band offered support to those affected by the tragic incident at their show on Saturday.
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- 3Actress Apologizes After ‘Insane’ Rant at TV Journalist'SHAME ON ME'“Turns out, last night, I sucked,” she said.
- 412-Year-Old Describes Chaos After Roller Coaster MalfunctionNIGHTMARISHSeveral riders were stranded in the air after the malfunction.
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- 5Pixar Blockbuster Gets Biggest Box Office Debut of the YearSTILL GOT ITThe newest installment in the beloved franchise has beaten its own records.
- 6Widow Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to James Van Der BeekGONE TOO SOONThe Dawson’s Creek star’s wife posted the message on Instagram.
- 7Pilot Requests Cops After Passenger Bites Fellow FlyerVAMPIRE INCIDENT“I’ll be sure to tell my daughters about this one,” the pilot told an air traffic controller.
- 8Legendary Basketball Coach Dies at 91TEAMWORK“It takes a village,” Gene Bess once said of his incredible 1,300 victories
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- 9Call Reveals Trump’s Scheme to ‘Be Remembered for 100 Years’LASTING MARKThat’s one explanation for his obsession with vanity projects around Washington.
- 10Marvel’s Latest Merch Drop Panned as ‘NSFW’AWKWARDThe fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film is in cinemas in July.
Band ‘Reeling’ After Man Falls to His Death at MSG Concert
A rock music fan fell to his death during a concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to the Associated Press. Officials told the news agency that a man fell from the 300 section of MSG and suffered fatal injuries just before 10 p.m. Police identified the man as 51-year-old Paul Kueker of Niantic, Connecticut, who had been attending the concert with his wife. Goose, the band performing at the venue at the time of Kueker’s death, released a statement following the tragic incident. “We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show,“ the band wrote in a post on Instagram. ”Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night." The jam band offered resources for fans affected by the traumatic incident at Saturday night’s show and said it would go ahead with its scheduled performance at Central Park on Sunday, with proceeds going toward a charitable fund. “We... came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another, and offer a space for healing,” they wrote.
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Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster has publicly apologized for losing her cool with a reviewer. After journalist Shealyn Scott criticized the Paramount+ show’s ‘Evolution’ spinoff starring Brewster, the actress raged on X Saturday night: “Hello critic Shealyn Scott. You’re young. You don’t know that bad pics and bad reviews can lead to 350 people losing their jobs. Sell vintage. Work at a shelter. Do something better than what you do now. Because right now you suck.” The public smearing of Scott—who used a photo approved by the streaming giant—came as a shock to Brewster’s fans. “I love Paget so much but this is an insane response to someone just (rightly) criticizing the way shows have all become like 10 eps a season and essentially just saying they want MORE of your show,” one person wrote. Brewster has since deleted the original post, and followed up on Sunday: “Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott last night and I profoundly regret it. Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I’m very sorry, Shealyn. And I’m sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked.”
A 12-year-old who endured a horrifying ordeal after a roller coaster malfunctioned spoke to reporters about their experience, telling them that it was “chaotic.” The child was riding the Wave Twister at Adventureland in New York when it broke down just before 7.30 p.m. Riders, who included 15 children and one adult, were left stranded until 10.30 p.m., as first responders evacuated every passenger one by one. The middle schooler told Fox 5 reporter Meredith Gorman that the ride coming to a sudden stop triggered panic among the other passengers, telling her, “That’s the point where everybody starts snapping, crying, screaming at people to call 911.” The child added, “There was no service anywhere. So we were all panicking. I was personally screaming... A couple kids were laughing down there. Kids were like crying. It was chaotic.” While no injuries were reported, Adventureland said in a statement that the ride will be closed pending a full review. “We understand the concern of the riders and their families who were involved today, and we will be working with our ride consultants to fully assess what happened,” the theme park said.
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Toy Story 5 has demonstrated that audiences are still invested in the incredibly popular franchise, smashing box office records as well as its own. The film netted $160 million from 4425 theaters across North America in its opening weekend, giving it the biggest domestic debut of 2026 over Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which earned $131.7 million. The fifth installment in the franchise, which began in 1995 with the original Toy Story film, has also beaten its own record, surpassing 2019’s Toy Story 4 which earned $120 million in its opening weekend. The film now boasts the second-largest opening weekend for an animated feature in history, second only to another Pixar hit, 2018’s Incredibles 2, which eearned $182.7 million. In addition to its domestic success, Toy Story 5 opened to $152 million overseas, resulting in a global total of $312 million. Toy Story 5 sees the return of many beloved characters and follows Bonnie, who assumed ownership of Andy’s toys after he left for college, as she is introduced to technology via a tablet device named Lilypad. The film has received largely positive reviews, and has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95 percent audience score.
When actor James Van Der Beek passed away from cancer at the age of 48 in February, he left behind his wife and six children. Now, on the first Father’s Day since the actor’s death, his widow Kimberly has posted a touching tribute to the Dawson’s Creek and Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 star on Instagram. “Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today. And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You’re a marvel,” the 44-year-old wrote. Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2024. After his death in February the public raised over $2.6 million on GoFundMe, after the financial strain of fighting the cancer reportedly overwhelmed the family. Stephen Spielberg—Van Der Beek’s iconic teen character Dawson Leery’s idol—donated $25,000. In May, three months after his passing, Kimberly wrote on Instagram, “Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him.”
An American Airlines pilot bound for Philadelphia made a surprising call to air traffic controllers before landing on Sunday, requesting law enforcement due to an unruly passenger who allegedly bit another passenger on board. “I don’t know if he’s hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger, and he’s trying to fight everybody,” the pilot is heard telling a controller in an audio recording obtained by CBS News before requesting emergency medical crews and law enforcement support as a precaution. “What a day, huh?” he added as the controller wished him a Happy Father’s Day. “I’ll be sure to tell my daughters about this one,” the pilot replied. In a statement to CBS, American Airlines said the passenger was experiencing a medical issue, and a medical professional on the plane assisted him before the flight landed. The Daily Beast has reached out to the airline for further comment. The incident comes amid a string of other cases involving unruly passengers this month, including a man who allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit mid-flight on a Frontier Airlines flight, and a Lufthansa flight that had to make an emergency landing after one female passenger attacked another passenger on board.
Gene Bess, the all-time winningest college basketball coach in American history, has died. He was 91. “This morning at 4:00 a.m. my dad went to be with Jesus,” his son Brian, who coached with his father, wrote in a Facebook post Friday. Bess coached basketball for 50 years at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, from 1970 to 2020, snagging a whopping 1,300 wins, and leading the Three Rivers Raiders to two NJCAA national championships. He coached former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell for two seasons. Sprewell went on to play for Alabama and was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1992. The coach’s college posted a statement mourning the loss of a “mentor, friend, and one of the most influential figures in the history of Three Rivers College.” He “inspired generations of students, helping shape lives both during their years as Raiders and long after they left,” the college noted. At his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, Bess told the crowd: “In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would be in front of you all today. I’m truly blessed to have coached over 400 players, winning two national championships, and having the record of 1,300 wins. It takes a village to accomplish this. Thank you to every single player I’ve ever coached. I want you to know that I love each and every one of you.”
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President Donald Trump wants to transform Washington, D.C., in a way that will ensure he is remembered for more than a hundred years, according to a new report by the longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In his HOWL: Tales of Our Time series, Wolff reveals that Trump has spoken about his legacy with friends, revealing his intense focus on reshaping the U.S. capital city. “Everything is forgotten,” Trump, 80, reportedly told a caller who had rattled off his policy accomplishments. Trump reportedly went on to add: “What I’m going to do with this city will be remembered for a hundred years.” The president also reportedly bragged about transforming New York, saying his hometown would not have its “power and luxury” without him. “Washington needs my monuments,” he reportedly said. Since beginning his second term in office, Trump has engaged in what Reuters described as a “building blitz” in the capital, including bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, overseeing a $14 million overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—turning it an “American flag blue” color that is now overgrown with algae—and announcing plans for a 250-foot-tall arch, among others.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in cinemas across the globe in July. The popular Marvel franchise, helmed by Tom Holland as Spider-Man and his real-life wife Zendaya as MJ, is one of the more critically acclaimed Marvel properties, despite being the third live-action Spider-Man reboot since the start of the 21st century. To celebrate the film’s release, Cinemark theaters posted the Spider-Man themed cups and popcorn buckets it would be selling for moviegoers on Instagram. One item, a large red cup shaped like a hand with a wide white plastic “web” feature immediately caught the attention of fans who noted the cup’s design could be construed as something less wholesome than a spiderweb. “The industry has been intentionally making these popcorn buckets look dirty for publicity ever since the Dune 2 bucket,” one person wrote in response to the promo. Another put it plainly: “I don’t want a spiderman jizz tornado thank you.”