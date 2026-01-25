Rock Climber Alex Honnold Survives Death-Defying Live TV Stunt
SKYSCRAPER LIVES
Famed rock climber Alex Honnold completed the tallest “free solo” climb of an urban structure in history on Saturday. The 39-year-old star of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, clambered to the top of Taiwan’s Taipei 101 tower without ropes, harness, or other safety gear in a death-defying stunt livestreamed by Netflix. Honnold made it to the summit of the 1,667-foot steel and glass structure in one hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds. The tallest skyscraper in Asia offered only smooth surfaces, which the elite climber had to overcome by angling his body to get a firm grip on the building. The live sporting event was supposed to run on Friday, but was called off just 30 minutes before start time due to rainy conditions. While it was unlikely the star climber would have fallen, the streaming giant ran the event on a 10-second delay, just in case. “I’m sure viewers will probably be on edge watching this,” Honnold said ahead of the climb. “But I hope that viewers get a little bit of my joy from the experience.” When he reached the top of Taipei 101’s spire, Honnold took a selfie before rappelling down to celebrate with his wife, Sanni McCandless.