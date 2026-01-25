Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Rock Climber Alex Honnold Survives Death-Defying Live TV Stunt

SKYSCRAPER LIVES
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.25.26 1:13AM EST 
TOPSHOT - US rock climber Alex Honnold raises his arms from the top of the Taipei 101 building after he successfully free soloed the landmark skyscraper without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on January 25, 2026. (Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - US rock climber Alex Honnold raises his arms from the top of the Taipei 101 building after he successfully free soloed the landmark skyscraper without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on January 25, 2026. (Photo by I-HWA CHENG / AFP via Getty Images) I-HWA CHENG/AFP via Getty Images

Famed rock climber Alex Honnold completed the tallest “free solo” climb of an urban structure in history on Saturday. The 39-year-old star of the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, clambered to the top of Taiwan’s Taipei 101 tower without ropes, harness, or other safety gear in a death-defying stunt livestreamed by Netflix. Honnold made it to the summit of the 1,667-foot steel and glass structure in one hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds. The tallest skyscraper in Asia offered only smooth surfaces, which the elite climber had to overcome by angling his body to get a firm grip on the building. The live sporting event was supposed to run on Friday, but was called off just 30 minutes before start time due to rainy conditions. While it was unlikely the star climber would have fallen, the streaming giant ran the event on a 10-second delay, just in case. “I’m sure viewers will probably be on edge watching this,” Honnold said ahead of the climb. “But I hope that viewers get a little bit of my joy from the experience.” When he reached the top of Taipei 101’s spire, Honnold took a selfie before rappelling down to celebrate with his wife, Sanni McCandless.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
70s Rock Star Slams ‘Draft Dodger’ Trump Over Veteran Insult
BATTLE LINES
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.24.26 4:04PM EST 
Rod Stewart
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Rod Stewart attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Rod Stewart, 81, is firing back at his former neighbor, Donald Trump, after the president made dismissive remarks about NATO troops who fought in Afghanistan. Trump’s comments came during a Thursday appearance on Fox News, where he claimed the U.S. had “never needed” NATO and suggested allied troops avoided frontline combat. The remarks referred to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, which lasted nearly 20 years and resulted in the deaths of 457 UK troops. Troops from other allied nations, including Canada, France, and Germany, also died during the war. Trump’s comments enraged Stewart, who responded with a video posted to Instagram calling Trump a “draft dodger.” Speaking directly to the camera, Stewart said the remarks showed a lack of respect for soldiers who “fought and gave us our freedom.” He continued his impassioned speech, saying, “We lost over 400 of our guys,” urging Trump to consider the families of those killed. “Think of their parents, think about it, when Trump calls them almost like cowards. It’s unbearable,” Stewart continued. He concluded by calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump ally Nigel Farage to demand an apology from the president.

Read it at Rolling Stone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Renee Good’s Death Officially Ruled a Homicide
NEW DEVELOPMENT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.24.26 2:17PM EST 
Renee Nicole Good
Widow and mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month. Facebook

The killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, during a protest in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, has been ruled a homicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. In a preliminary disclosure released Thursday, the medical examiner determined the mother of three was shot multiple times and classified her manner of death as homicide. The designation means her death occurred at the hands of another person and does not, by itself, indicate criminal culpability. In a statement to People on Friday, Good’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, acknowledged the release of the preliminary findings but said the family is still awaiting the full autopsy report. “We are aware of the release of basic information by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner acknowledging the death of Renee Good as a homicide,” Romanucci said, adding that the family hopes to receive the complete report before any additional public disclosures are made. The investigation into Good’s death remains ongoing.

Read it at Star Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Driver Plows Car Into Detroit Airport Terminal in Shocking Video
PARKING VIOLATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.24.26 10:47AM EST 
Delta Detroit Metro Airport
Passengers check in at the Delta counter at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, Michigan, on December 22, 2022. - US forecasters warned of life-threatening weather as a "once-in-a-generation" winter storm on Thursday threatened to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for millions of Americans. The Federal Aviation Administration warned that high winds and heavy snow could delay flights at major air travel hubs Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago and Denver. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Airport travelers at Detroit Metro Airport were stunned this week when a car plowed straight into a terminal entrance near a Delta ticket counter. Video captured by bystanders shows a black sedan crashing into the terminal before the driver exited the vehicle, raising his hands and shouting incoherently. The unidentified man, who was wearing a Detroit Lions jersey, was quickly surrounded by law enforcement and TSA officers and taken into custody. “The response was so quick, thank God, with the cops and TSA and everybody,” one witness told the New York Post. Airport officials told WDIV that they were “gathering information” and would provide updates as the investigation continues. Despite the dramatic scene, officials said there were no serious injuries. According to CBS News, six people were evaluated at the scene, but none required hospitalization. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department confirmed that the driver remains in custody and that the cause of the crash remains unknown, according to the outlet.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Thinking About Trying It? This Beginner-Friendly Anal Sex Toy Is 50% Off
🍑👀
Scouted Staff
Published 01.20.26 3:51PM EST 
Pink wearable vibrator displayed against a dark background with glowing neon rings, highlighting its sleek modern design and flexible hands-free form.
Lovense

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun way to shake things up—no partner required. If anal play has been on your “maybe someday” list, Lovense’s new Lush Anal toy makes that first step feel a lot less intimidating.

The waterproof Lush Anal was thoughtfully designed for comfort and safety. Its smooth head glides easily, teasing just enough to make you want more. The ergonomic T-shaped base hugs you securely, letting you relax fully in every position and sensation for uninterrupted pleasure, unfolding exactly at your pace. Plus, the toy’s long-lasting four-hour battery keeps the moment going and going.

Lush Anal
50% off
Buy At Lovense

What’s even better? The Lush Anal can be controlled by you—or someone else—right from the app. With a swipe, you (or your partner) can dial the mood exactly where you want it, with custom pleasure patterns and vibration intensities.

Capable of up to 7,500 strokes per minute, its vibrations shift effortlessly from soft, lingering pulses to deep, leg-weakening waves. Sync it to music, sound, or video, and suddenly every beat, every whisper, every moment pulls you deeper into the experience. And right now? It’s 50 percent off. Consider this your sign to start exploring.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
NBA Reschedules Minneapolis Game Over Safety Concerns
GAME OVER
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.24.26 5:48PM EST 
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball is guarded by Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball is guarded by Terrence Shannon Jr. #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NBA has postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home game against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center after another fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The league announced the decision Saturday afternoon, saying it was made “to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.” The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The postponement followed the death of 37-year-old Veterans Affairs ICU nurse and U.S. citizen Alex Jeffrey Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal agents Saturday morning about two miles from the Target Center. Pretti’s death comes amid weeks of escalating protests across the Twin Cities that began earlier this month after ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, on Jan 7. Pretti’s killing is the second fatal incident in the city this month involving federal officers. Another man was shot in the leg by federal agents on Jan. 14. The shootings have intensified anti-ICE protests and unrest as residents continue to demonstrate against the influx of thousands of federal agents in Minneapolis.

Read it at AP

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
ICE Issues ‘Idiotic’ Warning as Winter Storm Approaches
PRIORITIES, PEOPLE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.24.26 1:46AM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security in the Cannon House Office Building on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee convened to hear testimony from top national security officials on potential worldwide threats. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents are worried that ice, the frozen water substance, will reflect poorly on ICE, the masked, armed subjects of mass protests, during the ongoing winter storm affecting large parts of the United States. In an effort to avoid negative semantic association, the Department of Homeland Security has reportedly asked Federal Emergency Management Agency staffers to limit their use of the term “ice” in messaging around the storm. “What they are worried about here is that by posting something like ‘Watch out for the ice,’ it’s going to become an opportunity for a meme, for internet fodder, for public ridicule against the department,” CNN correspondent Gabe Cohen said. Instead, DHS would prefer FEMA use the term “freezing rain” when discussing the catastrophic winter storm that threatens millions of Americans. At present, at least 18 states have declared a state of emergency as heavy snow, ice (a.k.a. “freezing rain”), and extreme cold descend on roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population. “They’re afraid of memes, meanwhile lives are on the line,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper added. “Another incredibly idiotic story.”

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
‘Real Housewives’ Star Digs Up Rival’s Messy Past
LET’S TALK ABOUT IT
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 01.24.26 1:31AM EST 
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna in Traitors: Season 4, Episode 1 Euan Cherry/Peacock

A feud on The Traitors has spilled off-screen with Lisa Rinna publicly branding her co-star, Colton Underwood, a “stalker” after learning about his past legal troubles. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fired off the remark on Threads after a fan mocked Underwood for accusing Rinna of betrayal on the Peacock reality series. When the fan joked about Underwood going up against Rinna, she shot back: “Let’s talk about you being a stalker...” The comment appeared to reference a restraining order Underwood’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, sought against him in 2020. Randolph accused Underwood of stalking and harassment following their breakup, including sending “unsettling” messages and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car. A judge granted a temporary restraining order, ordering Underwood to stay away from her. Randolph later dropped the request, saying the two had reached a private agreement. Underwood denied wrongdoing at the time, calling the matter resolved. Rinna appeared newly aware of the allegations—reacting with visible shock in recent social media comments as the old allegations resurfaced.

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Netflix Scraps Live Skyscraper Stunt at Last Minute
BELAY DELAY
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 01.23.26 9:41PM EST 
Alex Honnold was set to climb the skyscraper in the background in Taipei.
Alex Honnold was set to climb the skyscraper in the background in Taipei. Netflix

Champion rock climber Alex Honnold has been told he will have to wait to climb one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world without any safety gear—due to safety concerns. The 40-year-old Californian was scheduled to ascend Asia’s tallest building, Taipei 101, without ropes or a harness, for Netflix’s Skyscraper Live event on Friday. However, 30 minutes before the live event was set to begin, it was postponed until Saturday, due to dangerously rainy conditions. “We’re confident we’re gonna have a great show here—we just need the weather to be kind,” said Grant Mansfield, CEO of Plimsoll Productions, who is producing the event. “That building is very climbable when it’s dry, but when it’s wet, it just becomes so slippery. Alex couldn’t possibly climb it wet—even with ropes.” Honnold starred in the Oscar-winning 2018 documentary Free Solo, which captured his journey to become the first person to free solo climb the 3,000-foot El Capitan wall in Yosemite National Park. Honnold has insisted that the 1,667-foot Taipei 101 skyscraper will be no different from his regular feats—but Netflix will be streaming the event with a 10-second delay, just in case.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 50% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 01.12.26 2:28PM EST 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Olympic Skiers Suspended for Artificially Enhanced Crotches
CROTCH BOTCH
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 01.23.26 8:23PM EST 
Published 01.23.26 6:42PM EST 
Marius Lindvik of Norway competes at the FIS World Ski Championship.
The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has suspended three officials from the Norwegian men’s ski jumping team ahead of the Winter Olympics after they were caught manipulating uniforms. Head coach Magnus Brevig and suit technician Adrian Livelten were captured on video inserting non-elastic stitching into the crotch area of their team’s uniforms after they had undergone official inspection. The alteration made the croth area “larger, smoother, and more aerodynamic,” according to The Athletic, allowing the Norwegian athletes to fly farther than their competitors. The ruling comes after an 11-month investigation that has brought “national shame” to Norway, the birthplace of the sport and a country with a culture of rule-following. The illegal crotch enhancement occurred at the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, where the host team delivered its best-ever ski jumping performance. Reigning Olympic champion Marius Lindvik and gold-medalist Johann André Forfang were two of the Norwegian team members whose uniforms were tampered with, though both deny knowledge of the box-boosting. Having now served their three-month suspensions, they will both be competing at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina next month.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Iconic 80s Rocker Dead at 71 After Cancer Battle
WIND OF CHANGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.23.26 11:30AM EST 
Wayne Findlay and Francis Buchholz of Temple of Rock performs at O2 Academy Brixton on December 01, 2015 in London, England.
Brigitte Engl/Redferns

Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz has died at the age of 71 after a private battle with cancer, his family said. Also known for his work with Michael Schenker’s Temple of Rock, the German passed away on Thursday, with his wife Hella announcing his death on Friday on social media. His first release with Scorpion, “Fly to the Rainbow,” came in 1974, and he worked on all of their output until he stepped away from the band in 1992, TMZ reports. “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” the statement said. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.” It added, “Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family—exactly the way he taught us.” They thanked fans for their “unwavering loyalty and love” throughout his journey. “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return,” they continued. “Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now