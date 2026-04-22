Rock Legend Found Dead at 53

Georgia Rep. David Scott died at age 80 as he was seeking re-election for his 13th term, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His cause of death has not been released. The Democrat served 12 terms in office and announced a re-election campaign despite challenges from his own party. The South Carolina-born politician was raised in Florida but built a successful billboard advertising business with his wife in Georgia, where he spent most of his adult life. Scott soon became a fixture in public office, beginning as a Democrat in the Georgia House and Senate in the 1970s before being elected to the U.S. House in 2002 to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. The Democratic representative made history in Congress as the first Black man to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Scott was known for advocating for Georgia farmers and fighting to fund historically Black colleges. He also sponsored annual job and health fairs throughout his tenure, which made him very popular with his constituents.
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- 1Congressman Dies While Seeking Another TermLONGTIME LEGISLATORThe Georgia congressman was seeking a 13th term before his death.
- 2Celebrity Chef, 59, Calls Off Engagement to Actor Fiancé, 45COOKEDThe duo was first linked in March 2021.
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- 3Rock Legend Found Dead at 53MUSIC MOURNSGregg Foreman was found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
- 4Vehicle Slams Into Train Leaving 11 InjuredCOMMUTER CHAOSThe incident occurred shortly after midnight.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 5Fighter Jets Collide After Pilots Whip Out Their PhonesWINGING ITIt was the pilot’s final mission.
- 6Cruise Passenger Lost at Sea After Jumping OverboardMAN OVERBOARDA passenger climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard.
- 7PBS Employee Dies After Being Shot Outside HomeTRAGIC LOSSIvy Unruh was just 25 years old when she was fatally shot.
- 8Concerns for 2 PhD Students After Sudden DisappearanceSEARCH UNDERWAYThe two friends haven’t been seen since last Thursday.
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- 9Airline Cancels 20,000 Flights Because of Trump’s WarFUELING RESENTMENTThe president’s actions are having consequences around the world, especially when it comes to aviation.
- 10Mystery of Missing Hiker, 61, Ends in TragedyUNEXPECTED CONDITIONSThe weather had been good when he set out. Then the snow hit.
Celebrity chef Sandra Lee, 59, has called off her engagement to her longtime partner, actor Ben Youcef, 45. Lee’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, confirmed the split to the media on Wednesday. The duo was first linked in March 2021 after meeting at a charity event in California and were engaged only a few months later in August. “Meeting Ben was incredible. It was the perfect intersection of timing and chemistry. I hadn’t been intimate in years and years,” Lee described their relationship to Us Weekly in 2024. “I literally felt like a virgin at 55, and I just didn’t want to get involved again. He waited and persisted, and here we are,” she added. Rumors began circulating about their split earlier this year after Lee was photographed without her engagement ring. The Food Network star also avoided questions from TMZ about when the age-gap couple planned to tie the knot. Lee was previously linked to disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom she dated for 15 years. Youcef was previously married to realtor Apryl Stephenson, mother of their two children, until their 2020 divorce.
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Rock Legend Found Dead at 53
Gregg Foreman, former frontman of The Delta 72, has died at the age 53, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was found dead at his home by first responders with the fire department Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known for fronting the alternative band, which he started in 1994. The group would release three albums together before disbanding in 2001. The multi-instrumentalist and DJ also played with major artists including The Gossip, Beth Ditto, Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin, and Linda Perry. Most recently, he was a part of the band Cat Power. He was on tour with the band and had revealed on social media that they were in the process of mixing and recording their first EP. Many of his close friends and collaborators posted tributes to the late artist on social media. “For better or for worse, he lived a life that others only claim to have lived and he was one of one. His love for music was as genuine as the pain he harbored. Wishing you peace Gregg, for all of eternity, heavenly sounds and cosmic rhythms,” musician and poet Wesley Eisold wrote.
A maintenance vehicle collided with a stationary commuter train in downtown Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, leaving 11 people injured, transit officials said. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, when the work vehicle struck a Silver Line train that had stopped at Metro Center station, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Authorities said all reported injuries were non-life-threatening, though no further details on their severity were immediately released. Transit officials warned commuters to expect delays into the morning as crews worked to investigate the collision and clear the scene. To maintain limited service, some trains were forced to share a single track through the affected area, slowing operations systemwide. Officials have not yet said what caused the work vehicle to enter the track or how it came into contact with the train, and an investigation remains ongoing.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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Two F-15 fighter jets collided in mid-air after their pilots took videos on their phones. The South Korean jets sustained damage worth more than half a million dollars after coming together over the city of Daegu, according to a report published on Wednesday. The crash took place five years ago during a pilot’s final flight with the unit, Seoul’s Audit and Inspection Board said. It said that taking pictures at such a milestone was “a widespread practice among pilots at the time.” It added that the pilot on their final mission had a good track record before the incident, had been the flight’s wingman, and had taken pictures as they returned to base. Meanwhile, the lead aircraft’s pilot had also asked another aviator on their plane to gather footage. In total, repairs to the lead aircraft’s wing and the wingman’s tail cost the equivalent of around $590,000. The wingman was suspended, and the South Korean air force tried to fine him the equivalent of $540,000. They appealed, and an investigation was launched. The board ruled that they should pay a fraction of the fine, but that the Air Force was responsible for failing to regulate phone use.
An elderly passenger who reportedly jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off Australia’s coast is presumed lost at sea after authorities suspended a three-day search, officials said. The Queensland Police Service said it was alerted on April 17 to a man in his 70s missing from the Carnival Splendor passenger cruise ship. Around 10:30 p.m. local time, he was reported overboard in waters northeast of Cape Moreton, triggering a search and rescue operation. Carnival confirmed to People that the man “apparently climbed over the safety railing and jumped overboard” as the ship sailed from Moreton Island towards Sydney. His family raised the alarm, and CCTV footage later confirmed the incident, the company said, adding that its team was supporting relatives. By April 21, the search was called off. “An extensive search and rescue operation continued for three days,” a QPS spokesperson said, noting the decision could change if new information emerged. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority told the Brisbane Times the search involved two jets, five helicopters, and six surface vessels.
A PBS employee who served in the United States Marine Corps has died several days after allegedly being shot by her estranged husband. Ivy Unruh was just 25 years old when police say Joshua Orlando, 29, shot her outside her apartment in Wichita, Kansas. He then called the police to report the shooting. When officers arrived, he was taken into custody and booked in Sedgwick County Jail. His initial charge of aggravated battery was later upgraded to first-degree murder. Unruh worked as an engineer at PBS Kansas, where the station head, Victor Hogstrom, called her “trustworthy” and “very motivated.” Hogstrom also said Unruh worked well with people and was very intelligent. “We’re all missing her from here,” he added. According to police, Unruh and Orlando were still married but had been separated at the time of the killing. The crime is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide. A GoFundMe set up in Unruh’s honor said, “she had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”
Two University of South Florida doctoral students and friends, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, have been missing since April 16. Limon, 27, was last seen at his home in Tampa at 9 a.m. last Thursday, while Bristy, also 27, was last seen on campus that same day at the Natural & Environmental Sciences Building at 10 a.m., according to the University of South Florida Police Department. Limon, who is studying geography, environmental science, and policy, and Bristy, who is studying chemical engineering, were both reported missing by a mutual acquaintance late the next afternoon after they could not be reached. Authorities stated, “Missing person reports were initiated, and both individuals were entered into FCIC/NCIC missing persons databases.” Detectives with the University of South Florida Police Department are working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to locate the two students. Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to contact the University of South Florida Police Department at 813-974-2628.
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Self-cleaning litter boxes may sound convenient, but they often fall short—requiring long-term maintenance that standard boxes do not. Petlibro’s newly launched Luma Smart Litter Box addresses common pain points thanks to its removable parts and smart technology, which let you monitor your cat’s activity and overall health. Aside from automatic self-scooping, the Luma Smart Litter Box also tracks bathroom behavior over time and alerts cat parents to unusual patterns, making it an integral part of preventative healthcare.
The Luma also features in-app AI waste analysis, daily weight updates, built-in fan order controls, and a detachable box for easy rinsing. It can differentiate between cats to learn what each needs as it’s used, making it perfect for multi-cat households. At its core, Petlibro uses thoughtful technology to make hidden pet health signals visible—without adding stress or complexity to daily life.
A major airline group is canceling more than 20,000 flights due to the energy crisis caused by President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Lufthansa Group, which has over 300 subsidiaries, including the major German carrier Lufthansa, said the cuts would be made over the next six months to ease the squeeze on it from the fuel shortage and surging prices. Between May and October, the group expects to save 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel, and has already announced which flights are on the chopping block. It comes as Iran has forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping passage off its west coast through which around one-fifth of all of the world’s oil supply flows during peacetime. The closure has caused gas prices to soar, including to more than $4 a gallon at the pump in the U.S., spiking global markets and transferring the pressure of Trump’s war back onto him. Europe, made up largely of countries that are close U.S. allies, is expected to be hardest hit by the strait’s closure, as it gets over 40 percent of its jet fuel supply via it, The New York Times reports, citing Macquarie Group.
A 61-year-old hiker who went missing over the weekend has been found dead. Kent Wood’s family reported the West Roxbury, Massachusetts, man as missing after losing contact with him on Saturday as he hiked in the White Mountains in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said his body was found on Tuesday night, five and a half miles from his vehicle on the Kinsman Pond Trail, four days after he arrived at the Lafayette Campground in Lincoln. A search had been launched that morning, which included an Army National Guard Helicopter Team. The department said it was “warm temperatures and clear skies” when he set off Saturday morning, but loved ones lost contact with him that afternoon, and bad weather rolled in the next day. “While gathering information on where to search, rescuers learned that Wood was prepared for warmer conditions and not the 3–5 inches of snow that had fallen between Sunday and Monday,” the department added. Rescuers carried his remains off the trail, arriving Wednesday morning. “It is still winter in the mountains with deep snow, precipitation, and freezing temperatures,” the department added in its warning to visitors.