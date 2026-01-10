Rock Legend Accuses Trump of ‘Destroying America’

Melania Trump does not believe she will have to sit through a deposition conducted by my lawyers and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyers, to the extent that they discuss anything with her, have undoubtedly assured her of that: It won’t happen, because, well, it can’t happen. But if it did… no, not her lawyers, White House staff, the first lady nor the president can begin to imagine what that would entail. My lawsuit—in response to their threat of a lawsuit to keep me from talking about the first lady’s relationship with Epstein—hardly even rises to an inconvenience. Still, having been forced now to pay attention, her lawyers have geared up to divert it into a procedural sea of mud in which, they figure, it will sink. Their legal stonewalling is well tested over time. Their ability to navigate and steer the court is obviously greater than mine. Their resources are infinite, while mine, even with the generosity of tens of thousands, are ultimately fixed. But the race is long and the question clear and important: What can Melania Trump tell us about her and her husband’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and what does that say about the kind of people they are?
