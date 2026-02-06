Rock Legend Gives Shocking Update About International Tour

Singer-songwriter Neil Young, 80, has canceled his highly anticipated European summer tour with his backing band, Chrome Hearts. The musician announced the decision in a message posted to his website, telling fans, “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time.” Young thanked fans who had already purchased tickets and acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the abrupt cancellation. “I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time,” he wrote. “I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.” He signed off the note with a message to fans: “LOVE Neil be well.” The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 19 in Manchester, England, and included multiple stops across Europe before wrapping up on July 26 in Udine, Italy. Punk rock band The Imposters were slated to open on select dates. The cancellation comes just weeks after Rolling Stone named the run one of its most anticipated tours of 2026. Young formed Chrome Hearts in 2024, months after he canceled the remainder of his Love Earth tour with his longtime band Crazy Horse due to illness and fatigue.