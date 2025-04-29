Neil Young took aim at Elon Musk the best way he knows how.

The rock legend debuted a new song titled “Let’s Roll Again” at the Light Up the Blues benefit concert held at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The song called on American car manufacturers Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler to get back in the game as it took a swipe at Musk’s Tesla.

“Come on Ford/Come on GM/Come on Chrysler/Let’s roll again,” Young sings. “Build something special that people need/Build us a safe way for us to meet/Build us something that won’t kill our kids/Runs real clean.”

The lyrics seemingly alluded to numerous reports of car crashes involving Tesla’s self-driving models, but Young’s hits didn’t stop there.

Toward the end of the song, Young takes a more pointed hit at Musk that sent the California crowd cheering: “If you’re a fascist/Get a Tesla/It’s electric/It doesn’t matter.”

“Come on America/Let’s get in the race/Now China’s winning/They’re making clean cars,” Young went on. “Over in China/They’re way ahead/That’s hard to swallow.”

Young shared the stage with Stephen Stills and a star-studded bill that included such rock luminaries as Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Cat Power, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rufus Wainwright, and Linda Perry.

The benefit raised money for Autism Speaks.

Young, who played with his new band the Chrome Hearts, has long been vocal about his political views.

Last week, the Canadian-American singer was spotted at a California protest bearing a sign that read “Hands off Canada,” in an apparent jab at President Donald Trump’s repeated quips about making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee previously called Trump “a disgrace.”

In 2020, Young sued the president for using his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” on the campaign trail.

The animus apparently runs both ways. Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, said in a recent interview that Trump “tried every trick in the book” to prevent the native-born Canadian from obtaining U.S. citizenship during his first term.

“They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed,” she said in an interview with the BBC earlier this month.

“It’s ridiculous, he’d been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s.”

Young also performed at a “Fighting Oligarchy” rally hosted by left-wing lawmakers Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this month.