Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Who Wrote Classic Hits Dies at 79

Dave Mason, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who co-founded the iconic U.K. band Traffic, has died at 79. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” a spokesperson for the Mason family said, adding that he died on April 19 at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. Fronted by Steve Winwood, Traffic formed in 1967 and forged a psychedelic and blues-influenced rock sound. The band scored worldwide hits with “Feelin’ Alright,” which was later covered by Joe Cocker, and “Hole In My Shoe”. Both songs were written and sung by Mason. After leaving Traffic, Mason embarked on a solo career (including the 1977 hit “We Just Disagree”) and worked with artists including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and Fleetwood Mac. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His family posted on Instagram that Mason passed away after cooking dinner, with his dog Star at his feet. “He passed away peacefully, in his favorite chair... A storybook ending. On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end. He leaves a lasting imprint on the soundtrack of our lives and the hearts he has lifted.” Last June, Mason cancelled all his future live work due to “ongoing health issues.” No cause of death was announced.

Dave Mason in 1971. Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns

People