1
Hilaria Baldwin Denies She’s a ‘Nepo Wife’
MADE IT ON MY OWN
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 2:56PM EDT 
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Hilaria Baldwin claims she is not a “nepo wife” and earned her spot on Dancing with the Stars without the help of her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “If he ever made a call...I would feel like I didn’t deserve it.” She emphasized that she’s a “hard worker” who earns opportunities on her “own merit.” Baldwin, an entrepreneur who co-founded Yoga Vida Studios, authored three wellness books and co-hosts the Growing Up Together podcast. She revealed that “one of the things that drives Alec crazy” is how “independent” she is, though she added, “Alec is always extraordinarily supportive of me working.” Baldwin said the Rust actor encouraged her to join the season 34 cast after she hesitated, fearing “nobody was going to want to have [her] there.” The couple, who married in 2012 and share seven children, have found her participation on the show to be “healing,” allowing her to take needed “me time”; which she claims has made her a better mom.

Read it at Page Six

2

Rock Star Killed in Crash On Way to First Stop of Tour

TOUR TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.07.25 4:28PM EDT 
Published 10.07.25 3:37PM EDT 
Ann Everton
Instagram

Ann Everton, a member of the rock band Darsombra, was killed in a car crash on the way to the group’s first gig of its U.S. and Canada tour. Everton, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving multiple cars on Oct. 3 in upstate New York after crashing into a trooper’s cruiser on the way to Montreal. Her bandmate and husband, Brian Daniloski, was also involved in the accident and was treated at a hospital for his injuries, in addition to the trooper. The involved police car was conducting a traffic stop with its blue lights on, according to New York State Police. The Maryland-based rock star was “an incredibly warm and generous soul—and a true artist,” said her brother-in-law, Jon Garrett, in an Instagram post. “Ann was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed,” he added. Garrett also said that a GoFundMe has been created for Daniloski, the other half of the band that’s described as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock.” The fundraiser, which is to support Daniloski after the “van has been totaled and a significant amount of money has been lost,” has raised over $44,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Read it at Daily Mail

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s Beauty Editor-Approved Red Light Therapy Devices Are Up to 35% Off for Prime Day
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.07.25 3:21PM EDT 
Published 10.07.25 3:20PM EDT 
Solawave Black Friday Sale
Solawave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm.

Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand Kit
Down From $170
See At Solawave$110

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Right now, you can score the coveted device for a whopping 35 percent off.

If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask for Face is 35 percent off as well. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.

Solawave Red Light Therapy Mask
Down From $349
See At Amazon$227

Free Shipping

For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >

3
‘Sex and the City’ Actress Apologizes to Co-Star for On-Set Behavior
NOT FRIENDLY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 11:50AM EDT 
Image of Kristin Davis and Bridget Moynahan.
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty & Debra L Rothenberg / FilmMagic

Kristin Davis apologized to Bridget Moynahan for her rude behavior on the Sex and the City set. Davis, 60, who played Charlotte York, admitted she is not proud of how she treated Moynahan, 54, when the Blue Bloods actress played Mr. Big’s wife Natasha on the original show and the spin-off And Just Like That. Moynahan’s posh character played the nemesis of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. On iHeartRadio’s Are You A Charlotte? podcast, Davis shared that she would normally go out of her way to be friendly to guest stars, who she said were usually men. Davis admitted that she unintentionally felt protective of Carrie as she was playing her best friend. “I don’t think I was that nice to you. I feel really bad about that” Davis said. Moynahan laughed and assured her that she did not hold any grudges. She later went on to admit she was confused why Davis was “being so nice” when they later bumped into each other at the gym. Davis explained, “By then, we weren’t in our characters anymore, and I could just be a normal person.” She acknowledged how ‘silly’ she felt when she realized she was behaving as her character in her real life.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
‘Family Guy’ Officially Kills Off Recurring Character After 23 Seasons
SURPRISE DEATH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.07.25 1:17PM EDT 
The cast of Family Guy.
The cast of Family Guy. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

It’s official, Ernie the Giant Chicken is finally, truly, definitely and definitively dead. Show producer Alec Sulkin said the beloved recurring Family Guy character, and chief antagonist of the Griffin family patriarch, has gone “the way of all flesh.” Despite his well-known fight scenes with Peter Griffin, it would appear to have in fact been Peter’s daughter, Meg, who shunted him off into the small screen’s great beyond more than 25 years after his first appearance in the animated series. Sulkin clarified that while the creators felt they’d given Ernie as solid a run as he might ever have hoped for, there were also practical reasons behind his evidently brutal final goodbye. “Honestly, I feel like we got so many great set pieces out of the giant chicken fighting with Peter that they became hard to top,” Sulkin explained. “It’s a lot to ask of our production crew, and we may have just gotten the best out of that character.”

Read it at The Sun

Shop with Scouted

These Non-Toxic and Sensitivity-Free Whitening Strips Are on Major Sale for Prime Day
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.06.25 8:51PM EDT 
Published 03.13.24 8:37PM EDT 
Lumineux Whitening Strips Sale
Lumineux.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you ask people the first thing they notice about a person, many say it’s someone’s smile. Whether meeting someone for the first time or having a genuine one-on-one conversation, a smile conveys a message that sometimes words cannot. Between dentist appointments, I try to keep my pearly whites as bright as possible, but I’m not willing to give up my morning (or afternoon) coffee or evening glass of wine. Plus, most at-home whitening products are not formulated for sensitive teeth or for those of us with an aversion to toxic oral hygiene products. Enter Lumineux’s dentist-formulated teeth whitening strips.

Lumineux’s whitening lineup (including the strips and toothpaste) is powered by xylitol, an ingredient that cavities hate to see coming. In addition to lifting stains and discoloration like a magic eraser, these formulas also keep cavities and tooth decay at bay by starving the bacteria that cause them.

Lumineux Peroxide-Free Teeth Whitening Strips
Down From $45
See At Amazon$30

Free Shipping

Lumineux’s lineup also contains other natural ingredients shown to boost oral health, including Dead Sea salt, coconut oil, and lemon peel. Each of the brand’s formulas doesn’t cause any sensitivity and is free of toxins (hint: no peroxide). These white stripes are a safe and effective way to achieve your best smile, all while being non-toxic and microbiome-safe.

From now through Oct. 8, Lumineux is offering up to 35 percent off select products on Amazon, including my go-to whitening strips. The brand’s top-rated Whitening Toothpaste (2-pack) is also 21 percent off.

5
Fans Think Swift’s Ex Is Dating Star Who ‘Reminds Him’ of Her
FAN THEORY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 1:50PM EDT 
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Joe Alwyn—Taylor Swift’s actor ex—is fueling rumors of a fling with his former co-star Hunter Schafer. Alwyn, 34, was spotted liking a post from the transgender actress who fans point out resembles Swift, whom he dated from 2016 to 2023. The romance talk started circulating when one fan wrote in a now-deleted post on X, “Can I start a rumor” with a screenshot of Alwyn liking a photo of him with Schafer, 26, on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Fans also noticed that The Brutalist actor liked a photo of Schafer wearing a beige satin corset as she got ready for a Met Gala afterparty back in May. “She reminds him of Taylor,” one person wrote on X. “I mean Hunter is his exact type,” another fan added. Alwyn and Schafer both starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds Of Kindness, which was a comedic anthology film that was released last year. Schafer has not disclosed what her relationship status is. Her last known relationship was from 2022 to 2023 with Euphoria co-star and musician, Dominic Fike.

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Video Captures Crocodile Swimming Away With Woman in Its Jaws
BODY RECOVERED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.07.25 1:21PM EDT 
crocodile leaping out of the water towards a piece of meat
DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

A woman has been dragged into a river by a crocodile that then took off with her half-eaten remains in its jaws. Soudamini Mahala, believed to be in her late 50s, had been washing in the Kharasrota River in Odisha, India, on Monday when the beast lunged at her. The Times of India reports the killer was a saltwater crocodile, the world’s largest reptile, capable of growing to 20 feet in length. Cops said villagers scrambled to save her, but there was nothing they could do. Authorities have now retrieved her remains, but not before the croc paraded them through the water. Eyewitnesses captured the horror on camera. “The woman was taking a bath in the Kharasrota river around 4 p.m. on Monday. A crocodile dragged her into the high stream of the river. Villagers present on the riverbank tried to chase the reptile but failed to rescue her,” police said, according to The Daily Mail. The Times reports assistant conservator, Santosh Kumar Pati, said: “We have seized the body and sent it to the government hospital in Jajpur for an autopsy. The forest department will soon provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh ($11,200) to the family members.”

Read it at Times of India

7
Amazon Customer Says Package Contained 250 Absentee Ballots
BALLOT BOXED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 1:22PM EDT 
A truck of Amazon Prime parked.
Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images

Authorities in Maine are investigating a report that an Amazon customer received 250 unmarked ballots inside her order. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said on Monday that the town of Ellsworth reported to Maine’s authorities that they were missing a shipment of 250 absentee ballots. That same day, a woman located in Newburgh, roughly 40 miles away, found 250 ballots wrapped in plastic in the same box as her Amazon delivery. State law enforcement and the FBI launched an investigation into the claims with the help of Amazon, Bellows said. “I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible,” Bellows said, adding that there may have been “bad actors” who attempted “to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials.” The investigation is underway just a few weeks before the state’s Nov. 4 election.

Read it at Newser

8
North Korean Hackers Steal Millions From Wealthy Crypto Bros
PYONGYANG PIGGY BANK
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.07.25 1:25PM EDT 
HONG KONG - 2019/04/05: In this photo illustration a democratic People's Republic of Korea, commonly known as North Korea flag is seen on an Android mobile device with a figure of hacker in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
HONG KONG - 2019/04/05: In this photo illustration a democratic People's Republic of Korea, commonly known as North Korea flag is seen on an Android mobile device with a figure of hacker in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korean hackers have stolen a record-breaking $2 billion in cryptocurrency this year, accounting for approximately 13 percent of the country’s total GDP. The Lazarus Group, Pyongyang’s state-sanctioned hackers, have for years targeted major crypto firms for high-profile heists, stealing millions in untraceable digital tokens. However, the group has expanded its focus this year and is increasingly targeting high-net-worth individuals, who have fewer security measures in place and are less likely to report losses. “The weak point in cryptocurrency is now human, not technological,” said cybersecurity firm Elliptic, pointing to an increase in phishing, fake job offers, and compromised social media accounts being used to gain access to users’ wallets and private keys. Elliptic says they have worked with victims this year who have been robbed of tens of millions of dollars worth of crypto, with one individual reporting a $100 million loss. “Other thefts are likely unreported and remain unknown as attributing cyber thefts to North Korea is not an exact science,” said Elliptic founder Dr Tom Robinson, who said the actual total could be even higher. In March, hackers swiped $1.4 billion from crypto exchange ByBit in what is believed to be the largest cryptocurrency heist in history.

Read it at BBC

Shop with Scouted

My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.07.25 2:46PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Week.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Down From $200
See At Amazon$151

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help with fat loss by burning calories, especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

For more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days scores, Click Here >

9
Rod Stewart’s Ex-Wife, 80, Hospitalized Over Lung Condition
GET WELL SOON
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.07.25 10:48AM EDT 
Rod Stewart & Alana Stewart during Mercedes Benz & Unicef Fashion For Freedom - 2001
J. Vespa/WireImage

Rod Stewart’s ex-wife has been hospitalized with a “stubborn” lung infection that left her in need of an IV. Alana Stewart, 80, said in a post on Instagram on October 6 that she’s at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center in California after taking antibiotics for an extended period. “I’ve been getting IV antibiotics for this infection I’ve had in my lungs for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been on every kind of oral antibiotic and it hasn’t gotten rid of it, so now I’m doing two weeks of IV antibiotics.” She added: “I can’t say that it’s fun, but I’m really hoping that this is going to work and I’m going to feel 100 percent great and healthy again.” According to People, she came down with COVID last month. The former actress and model said in the caption of the post that she’d “been off the radar for a bit,” due to a “stubborn lung infection.” She and the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” singer have two children together, Kimberly, 46, and Sean, 45. They were married from 1979 until 1986.

Alana Stewart/Instagram
Alana Stewart/Instagram
Read it at People

10
‘Off the Grid’ Nobel Prize Winner Thought Wife’s Screams of Joy Were a Bear Attack
NOBEL SURPRISE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.07.25 9:20AM EDT 
(L-R) The portraits of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi are displayed during a press conference where the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine are being announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 6, 2025. Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for research into how the immune system is kept in check, the Nobel jury said. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP via Getty Images)
(L-R) The portraits of Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi are displayed during a press conference where the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine are being announced at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 6, 2025. Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan's Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in Medicine on Monday for research into how the immune system is kept in check, the Nobel jury said. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / AFP) (Photo by CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/AFP via Getty Images) Claudio Bresciani/AFP via Getty Images

The winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine was “living his best life” on an “off the grid” hiking trip, and missed calls announcing his big win. Illinois-born Dr.Fred Ramsdell was on a digital detox in the Montana Rocky Mountains when his wife, Laura O’Neill, suddenly started shrieking. Initially thinking a bear had attacked her, he rushed to her side, only for her to reveal she had just regained cellular service and had been bombarded with hundreds of messages informing her of her husband’s win. “You just won the Nobel Prize!” she told the disbelieving scientist, who later told The New York Times that the prospect of winning the prestigious prize “never crossed my mind.” The couple had also missed a 2 a.m. call from the Nobel Committee in Stockholm informing Ramsdell of the award. A friend and lab colleague told them he was “living his best life and was off the grid on a preplanned hiking trip.” Ramsdell was one of three recipients of this year’s award for medicine, along with Mary E Brunkow and Shimon Sakaguchi, who were recognized for their research on the human immune system.

Read it at New York Times

