Rock Star Cancels Tour Due to Health Concerns

YouTuber With 15 Million Followers Arrested in Miami
A NIGHT IN JAIL
A YouTuber known for creating controversial prank videos was arrested on Saturday after disrupting traffic while filming content for his channel. Jack Doherty was arrested in Florida after law enforcement found him in the middle of the roadway. The 22-year-old refused to comply with officers’ orders, even after they warned him that failure to do so would result in arrest. According to arrest documents obtained by CBS Miami, police say they found a pill consistent with an amphetamine and several cannabis cigarettes on Doherty. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest, according to the New York Post. A bond for Doherty’s release was set at $3,500, and the influencer was released later that day. On his Instagram, Doherty has since posted videos about his arrest. In one clip, he can be heard saying, “What was I like in jail? Was I running that s--t or what?” The City of Miami Beach Commissioner, Joseph Magazine, also posted Instagram to share his views on Doherty’s arrest, congratulating the police department for “Ensuring that entitled little s--theads like this know that if you come to Miami Beach, you will respect our city.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Doherty’s representatives and the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.