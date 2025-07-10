Rock Star Reveals He Just Got First Cell Phone at 50
The White Stripes frontman Jack White now owns a cell phone for the first time in his life, he revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “Well y’all it’s either all over for me now or just the beginning,” he captioned the post. “I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!” White turned 50 on July 9, and his wife Olivia Jean decided a phone would be the perfect present, he wrote. “I’ve been saying that my days were numbered for years, can’t listen to my music in my car, can’t park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery!” White explained before expressing his sense of accomplishment at making it to 50 years without joining the phone-obsessed masses. “I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi.”