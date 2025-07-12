Rocker Reveals Surprising Reason He Won’t Get More Tattoos
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 46, said he is done with tattoos after getting his intricate tattoo sleeve refreshed. His reason? They hurt too much. According to Levine, who got his first tattoo at 21 and has upward of 30, he has “softened” with age. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine said in an interview with Today. He sat down with the outlet to promote his group’s forthcoming album, Love Is Like, out Aug. 15. Although he said getting tattoos is “fun,” it’s become too “painful“ for him to bear. “Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he said. Levine told Today that his favorite ink is a message close to his heart. “I like the ones on my hands,” which spell out “true love” across eight of his fingers. Levine is married to model Benhati Prinsloo, and they share two daughters and a son.