Rocker Billy Idol ‘a Little Bit’ Shocked at Discovery of Long-Lost Son

A new book about hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has revealed star Danny DeVito almost died on set. In the book, It’s (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create the Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom in History and Help Build a Network, author Kimberly Potts says DeVito, 80, nearly drowned filming a 2016 episode. In “The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two,” the cast are on a cruise when they get trapped in a room with a water leak. Potts said, “They’re swimming, they keep rising to the top. And to shoot that scene, they were underwater.” As the water continued to rise, “At one point, Danny got accidentally kicked, I think, in the shoulder–close to his head. As I’ve been told, he nearly drowned. It certainly had everyone afraid he was in trouble.” After Devito–who plays Frank Reynolds in the show–was rescued, he remained “very frustrated” by the near-drowning. “He just quietly left, and the day was over for him,” Potts recalled. “So even he has a threshold for how far he’s willing to go.” The seventeenth season of the show, which launched in 2005, will premiere on July 9. Potts’ book drops July 1.
Two years after Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers passed away from breast cancer at age 76, her widow seems to have found love with a familiar face. On Monday, Alan Hamel, a Canadian TV presenter who was married to Somers from 1977 until her death in 2023, was spotted spending time with his late wife’s one-time co-star, actress Joanna Cassidy. Hamel, 88, and Cassidy, 79, haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, but paparazzi snaps show them walking arm and arm as they depart a Malibu restaurant in matching hats. Cassidy appeared alongside Somers in the 1983 miniseries Hollywood Wives, which also featured Candice Bergen, Angie Dickinson, and Anthony Hopkins. While Somers was best known for her sitcom work, starring in Three’s Company from 1977 to 1981 and Step By Step from 1991 to 1998, Cassidy gained notability for ’80s blockbusters like Blade and Who Framed Roger Rabbit before transitioning to TV in the 2000s. Though Cassidy has been divorced since 1974, she sported a large rock on her left-hand ring finger while enjoying lunch with Hamel. Marking the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death last year, Hamel told Daily Mail, “Missing Suzanne is probably not a powerful enough word because for the past 55 years we didn’t even spend one hour apart. It’s heartbreaking.”
Rocker Billy Idol ‘a Little Bit’ Shocked at Discovery of Long-Lost Son
British punk star Billy Idol has spoken quite openly about the sex and drug-filled lifestyle he lived in the ‘70s and ‘80s as his career was taking off, once telling New York magazine that, “I was f---ing everything that moved.” In an interview with iNews released today, however, the idol seemed to bare even more of his bawdy past. When asked about discovering he had an adult son during the filming of the 2023 documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Idol said that he was “maybe a little bit” shocked about the discovery. However, he added, “The more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that.” He went on to say that “we were going around in the ’80s, and ’70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn’t know.” Since the 2023 discovery, Idol has developed a relationship with his son Brant and the two have become “quite good friends.” His ninth studio album, Dream Into It, debuted on April 25 of this year, just days before he narrowly missed the cut for the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame.
Monica Sementilli was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 2017 murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist and Coty, Inc. executive Fabio Sementilli. Eight years ago, Fabio, then 49, was fatally stabbed in the backyard of his Los Angeles home by Robert Baker, a former porn star who was Monica’s racquetball coach and eventual lover. While Baker, 63, insisted he carried out the murder on his own out of love for Monica, 53, a judge questioned the viability of that story, ruling the former coach “did not have the intelligence to plan the brutal, well-thought-out slaughter.” Instead, prosecutors alleged Monica Sementilli planned the murder so she could access her husband’s $1.6 million life insurance payout. Both detectives and Baker’s accomplice testified that Sementilli had directed the murder, instructing her lover to stage a robbery. However, police quickly unraveled that theory after noticing the victim’s $8,000 Rolex watch was still on his wrist. Detectives also testified that the lovers sexted throughout Sementilli’s funeral service. Monica Sementilli was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while Baker pleaded no contest to murder and received the same sentence.
A brother and sister in Florida are having a little more than your typical sibling rivalry this campaign season. In fact, they’re dueling it out in the state’s senate race in a rivalry of epic proportions. On Tuesday, Randolph Bracy and LaVon Bracy Davis’ names both showed up on Florida’s Senate District 15 special election ballot. Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s seat is open since the longtime lawmaker passed away earlier this year, and the Bracy siblings are playing musical chairs trying to get it. Although they are both Democrats with extensive experience as state legislators, their mother has only given her blessing to one child: her daughter, LaVon. Even though Randolph announced his campaign first, their mother has rallied behind her daughter and is even serving as LaVon’s campaign manager. When LaVon announced her bid for office after Randolph, he brother told the Orlando Sentinel that the move was “disappointing and hurtful.” The bad blood isn’t recent, either. During the 2024 state Senate race, LaVon endorsed the now late former Sen. Thompson over her brother, as did the siblings’ mother. The matriarch’s choice wasn’t a surprise: she was a close friend of Thompson and even served as her maid of honor. But while her daughter plans to carry on the deceased senator’s legacy, Randolph is running a very different platform and challenging Thompson—and his sister’s—policy approach. May the best Bracy win.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films have collectively grossed more than $4 billion, but the movie that made the Austrian actor the most moolah isn’t the film he’s best remembered for. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that a keen business decision he made meant that the 1986 film Twins was his most lucrative. A buddy film built on the premise of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito being twins separated at birth, Twins grossed $216 million at the box office. Along with DeVito and producer Ivan Reitman, Schwarzenegger agreed to collectively share 40 percent of the film’s profits (equating to a take-home pay of at least $25 million). The bodybuilder and former Governor of California told Cohen that the deal was “fantastic” and that “we went all the way to the bank with that one.” Last year, DeVito joked to CNN last year that Schwarzenegger “should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor”—a statement that looks less comedic now that Schwarzenegger has revealed how much the film was worth to him.
NBA star James Harden has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit which accuses him and his security team of negligence during an alleged sexual assault committed by his nephew. The plaintiff in the lawsuit, Marisa Watley, claims that she was drugged and raped by Harden’s nephew during a New Year’s Eve afterparty at the former NBA MVP’s mansion in Houston. The complaint, filed yesterday in Harris County District Court, further alleges that Harden’s team of 10 security guards ignored warnings that Watley was missing within the house and waited hours to look for her. Harden is also accused of knowing that his nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, had a history of violent and abusive conduct toward women and failing to act on that knowledge. The NBA star has mostly avoided off-the-court spotlight since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded for him in 2023. Harden dated Khloe Kardashian for eight months in 2015 amid a rough season for his then-team the Houston Rockets, leading fans to bemoan the “Kardashian curse” which supposedly strikes celebrities who date members of the Kardashian clan.
House Democrats have finally elected a representative under 50 to a position of senior leadership, nominating California Rep. Robert Garcia, 47, to lead the party on the House Oversight Committee. With just two congressional terms under his belt, Garcia will be the least-tenured Democrat to lead the Oversight Committee, but won the nomination after pitching himself on his experience as the former mayor of Long Beach and his commitment to challenging the Republicans’ agenda. His victory was considered a foregone conclusion after rivals Kweisi Mfume, 76, and Jasmine Crockett, 44, dropped out prior to the vote, leaving him the sole challenger against incumbent Stephen Lynch, 70, who assumed his seniority would lead him to victory. His election marks a major triumph for the party’s youth wing, who have been attempting to replace the Democratic old guard with a new generation of leadership. The Committee spot opened up following the death of Rep. Gerry Connelly in May, who beat challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the post last year and was described by colleagues at the time as “a young 74, cancer, notwithstanding.”
Singer, actor, and former teenage heartthrob of the 1960s, Bobby Sherman, 81, died on Tuesday. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, shared that Sherman had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in March. Sherman, who gained fame through his performance on the variety show Shindig! in 1964, went on to become a top-10 pop star, known for hits such as “Little Woman” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me.” Growing up in Los Angeles, Sherman played the French horn, trumpet, trombone, guitar, and piano, and was a high school football star to boot. While he was studying child psychology at Pierce College, Sherman’s then-girlfriend took him to a cast party where he sang with the band. Hollywood legends Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo were so impressed that Mineo helped him audition for Shindig! Soon afterward, Sherman made his debut on the silver screen in ABC’s Honey West. Sherman’s role as Jeremy Bolt in the 1968 Western Here Come the Brides was his biggest hit in Hollywood. Sherman performed a few more gigs before quitting entertainment and becoming an emergency medical technician, and eventually, a deputy sheriff in San Bernardino County. He is survived by his two sons, six grandchildren, and his wife.
Just weeks after inking a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers says the minimal time commitment is for a good reason. “I’m pretty sure this will be my last season,” Rodgers, 41, said on a Tuesday morning episode of The Pat McAfee Show, explaining that he believes the Steelers had that in mind when offering him a single-year contract. “This is really about finishing with love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had.” While this is certainly Rodgers’ most definitive statement to date about his potential retirement, it’s not the first time he’s publicly contemplated ending his career. Before signing with the Steelers, the five-time AP NFL MVP told McAfee in April that he was “open to anything and attached to nothing” after being dumped by the New York Jets, adding, “Retirement could still be a possibility.” At the time, Rodgers—who recently confirmed his secret marriage—said issues in his personal life had taken precedence over football. The upcoming NFL season, which starts in September, will be Rodgers’ twenty-first. He played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2010, before joining the New York Jets in 2023.