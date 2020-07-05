CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Rocket Fired Towards U.S. Embassy in Iraq Injures Child

    INCOMING

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters

    A rocket that landed inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. Embassy, hit a residential home and injured a child Sunday morning, according to Iraqi military sources. The U.S. embassy’s C-RAM air defense system was functioning late Saturday, but it is not clear if it attempted to intercept the rocket, according to the Associated Press, quoting anonymous sources. A number of rocket attacks have been launched against American troops in Iraq in recent days, according to the A.P. The child suffered head injuries but no further details are available.

    Read it at Associated Press