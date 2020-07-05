CHEAT SHEET
Rocket Fired Towards U.S. Embassy in Iraq Injures Child
A rocket that landed inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. Embassy, hit a residential home and injured a child Sunday morning, according to Iraqi military sources. The U.S. embassy’s C-RAM air defense system was functioning late Saturday, but it is not clear if it attempted to intercept the rocket, according to the Associated Press, quoting anonymous sources. A number of rocket attacks have been launched against American troops in Iraq in recent days, according to the A.P. The child suffered head injuries but no further details are available.