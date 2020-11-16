Our Favorite Smart Notebook is 25% Off on Amazon Right Now

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—this year, you don’t need to wait for Black Friday proper to get Black Friday-level deals. In fact, Amazon has a ton of deals that are already live, so there’s no need to wait to get holiday gifts for your family or for yourself. Right now, our favorite smart notebook is 25% off.

Rocketbook Smart Notebook Down From $30 Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Rocketbook Smart Notebook might just be the last spiral notebook you ever use. Think of it as a whiteboard/notebook/tablet hybrid. You write on it with a (special) pen as you would in any other notebook, except when you’re done with a page, you can share the pages to the cloud. You can then search the notes like a document, finding bits and pieces you might’ve missed while going over them. Then, best of all, the page can be erased, and you can start all over again.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.