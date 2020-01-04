CHEAT SHEET
Rockets Fall on Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops: Report
Two rockets fell on the Balad Air Base, which houses U.S. forces, but caused no casualties, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The two Katyusha rockets fell inside the base, which is about 50 miles north of Baghdad, according to Reuters. The Iraqi military said in a statement that multiple other rockets fell inside Baghdad’s Green Zone and the Jadriya neighborhood. “Several rockets targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad, and the Balad air base in Salahuddin province, with no loss of life. Further details to come,” the military said in a statement to Reuters. The attack comes after the U.S. led a strike on Thursday in Iraq that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.