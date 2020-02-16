Rockets Fired at U.S. Coalition Base in Baghdad’s Green Zone: Reports

Multiple rockets were fired at a U.S.-led coalition military base in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday morning local time, according to local reports. The number of targets and the extent of the damage were unclear. The United States Embassy is located within the Green Zone, raising the possibility that American diplomats, citizens, and military personnel could be threatened by the missiles. At least four explosions could be heard in the direction of the Green Zone, according to the Washington Post’s Mustafa Salim.
This is a developing story.