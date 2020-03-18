CHEAT SHEET
    Rockets Hit Baghdad's Green Zone Near U.S. Embassy, Officials Say

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Ahmad Al-Rubaye/Getty

    Iraqi officials said at least three rockets hit Baghdad’s protected Green Zone close to the American Embassy on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. A spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq said the rockets fell at least 1.2 miles away from the embassy in an area that consists of Iraqi government buildings and several embassies. There were no reports of casualties. The attack comes one day after the Iraqi army said rockets also hit the Basmaya base in Baghdad, hitting agricultural land and a factory. Spanish forces in the U.S.-led coalition—along with NATO trainers—were reportedly present at the time, but they did not confirm the attack. No militant group has claimed responsibility. Last week, another camp near Baghdad—Camp Taji—was hit by over two dozen rockets. Two Americans and a British serviceman were killed, and the U.S. responded with airstrikes that targeted the weapons facilities of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia group thought to be behind the attack.

    Read it at Associated Press
