Rockets Player Danuel House Evicted From NBA Bubble for Hotel Rendezvous

Read it at SI.com
The “bubble” has been burst. Houston Rockets player Danuel House Jr. was tossed out of the NBA campus in Florida for having “a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours,” the league said in a statement on Friday. “No evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident.” House—who denied violating pandemic restrictions, according to ESPN’s sources—will not rejoin the Rockets this season. The team is down 3-1 in the current playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.