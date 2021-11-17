Rockmond Dunbar Refuses Vaccine, Gets Written Off ‘9-1-1’

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Rockmond Dunbar’s character was written off the Fox show 9-1-1 on Monday night—and now we know why. Deadline reports that Dunbar refused to comply with a COVID vaccine mandate and had his requests for medical and religious exemptions shot down. Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which produces the show, said, “In order to ensure a safer workplace for all, Zone A personnel who do not confirm their vaccination status and do not meet the criteria for exemption will not be eligible to work.” Dunbar did not explain his refusal. “My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now,” he said in a statement.