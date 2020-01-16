CHEAT SHEET
Rocky Johnson, Legendary Wrestler and Dad of ‘The Rock,’ Dies at 75
Rocky Johnson, the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 75. According to ESPN, no cause of death was released. The former professional wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008, after he won several singles titles throughout his 27-year career. Johnson, also known as “Soul Man,” also took part in the first black tag team to win the WWF world tag team titles in 1983. “The Rock” nickname was inspired by Dwayne Johnson's original WWE name, Rocky Maivia. The “Rocky” part was inspired by his father, while the “Maivia” part took after Dwayne Johnson's grandfather Peter Maivia—who was also a famed wrestler.