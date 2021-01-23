Virginia Cops Who Joined D.C. Riot Reportedly Getting Fired
CONDUCT UNBECOMING
Two Virginia police officers charged in the Capitol riots—including one who allegedly bragged that he “pissed” in Nancy Pelosi’s toilet—will be fired unless they step down before Tuesday, one of them said. Rocky Mount Sgt. Thomas Robertson told The Roanoke Times that he and Jacob Fracker are accused of “conduct unbecoming an officer” for participating in the insurrection that left five people, including a Capitol Police officer, dead. But Robertson said he has no intention of giving up his job. “I’ll fight this at every step,” he told the newspaper.
Robertson and Fracker have admitted they went into the Capitol on Jan. 6 but claim they did not participate in any violence. But a federal warrant first reported by The Daily Beast says Fracker, who is also in the Virginia Army National Guard, sent a message bragging about being in the thick of the action. “Flash bangs going off, CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the shit,” he allegedly wrote, adding, “hahaha I was like 8th person inside the building.”