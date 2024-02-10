‘Rocky’ Star’s Cause of Death Is Finally Revealed
ICON
Carl Weathers’ official cause of death was revealed on Friday, a week after the 76-year-old Rocky actor died in his sleep. His official death certificate obtained by The Blast said the actor, known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, died as a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is essentially plaque buildup in the arterial walls. He died at his home in Venice, California, after battling the heart condition for years. His career in movies and television spanned more than 50 years but he is perhaps best known for roles in Predator, Happy Gilmore and The Mandalorian. His family announced his death via a statement. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the Weathers’ family said. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”