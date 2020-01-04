Rod Stewart Punched a Security Guard at a Kids Party in Palm Beach: Cops

Read it at Sun Sentinel
Rod Stewart, 74, and his 39-year-old son Sean Stewart are facing simple battery charges after they allegedly beat up a security guard at a kids party at The Breakers in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve. The Sun-Sentinel reports that the Stewart party was trying to gain entrance to the popular resort during a private event when the scuffle occurred. Witnesses told police that the younger Stewart got “nose-to-nose” with the guard before holding him back so his father could punch him in his “left rib cage area,” according to the police report. Both men are required to appear in court on Feb. 5.