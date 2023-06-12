CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rod Stewart: My Wife Banned Me From Being Friends With Donald Trump
ON THE OUTS
Read it at The Telegraph
Sir Rod Stewart claimed in a recent interview that his wife, the model Penny Lancaster, banned him from being friends with Donald Trump because of his derogatory comments toward women. The pair are neighbors in the same area of Palm Beach, Florida, and Stewart has performed at several of the former president’s casinos in the past—but their friendly relationship came to a halt when he married Lancaster. “I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said ‘no,’” Stewart told Scottish Field Magazine. “There was stuff he was coming out with, what he was saying about women he had known in the past, and Penny said ‘you’re not going. He’s a disgrace.’”