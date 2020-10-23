CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Charged After Allegedly Digging for Treasure in Yellowstone Cemetery
GRAVE ERROR
Read it at NBC News
A Utah man is facing felony charges after his alleged attempts to dig up famous treasure from a cemetery in Yellowstone National Park. Roderick Dow Craythorn, 52, was allegedly caught digging up Fort Yellowstone Cemetery between Oct. 2019 and May of this year. He was allegedly trying to find the coveted Forrest Fenn treasure, which was hidden by an art collector over a decade ago, and found in June. The person who found the treasure has not been publicly identified. Craythorn was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 16 on two federal counts, and on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty, according to NBC News. The indictment doesn’t say exactly what happened and when, except claiming that Craythorn damaged the cemetery.