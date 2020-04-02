Philippine President Tells Officials to Fatally ‘Shoot’ Lockdown Violators
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to shoot civilians who don’t adhere to the government’s strict lockdown orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News reports. Following a Wednesday street protest in Manila over the lack of supplies and food, Duterte authorized officials to fatally shoot people if they defy lockdown orders again. “I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and military, as well as village officials, if there is any trouble, or occasions where there’s violence and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead,” he said in a televised address. “Do not intimidate the government. Do not challenge the government. You will lose.” He also said he would order officials to apprehend anyone caught violating the lockdown. “I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you. Now, if you are detained, I will leave it up to you to find food,” he said. Twenty people who refused to go home at the Wednesday protest were subsequently arrested. The local government also denied claims that there’s been a lack of supplies in the community.