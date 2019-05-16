Roe v. Wade Is in Danger. So Is Trump if It Goes Down.

The worst thing that could happen to Donald Trump would be for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Public opinion over abortion rests in equipoise with equal percentages for and against, although with those against more energized. But this week’s poll from pro-Trump Fox News shows that with abortion threatened like never before, 57 percent say of Roe, “let it stand.”

That’s bad news for Trump, although he doesn’t seem to know it yet, the way he doesn’t know Patriot Farms can’t switch on a dime from planting soybeans to corn to mitigate damages from his fruitless trade war.

So the president will celebrate the Alabama bill signed into law Wednesday by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey that restricts abortion after six weeks, even for a victim of rape or incest of any age. There are other laws requiring waiting periods, forced sonograms with witnesses watching, and hospital-level facilities, but this one is fashioned primarily to get to the Supreme Court, where Trump has put Brett Kavanaugh, the last piece of a 5-to-4 vote to overturn Roe.