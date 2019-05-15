Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Near-Total Abortion Ban Bill Into Law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a controversial abortion bill into law Wednesday, outlawing abortions in the state throughout all stages of pregnancy. The law makes performing the procedure a felony and does not allow exceptions for cases of rape and incest. “Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, a bill that was approved by overwhelming majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a release, adding that she personally disagreed with the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. “The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur.”