Roger Ailes Hire Tucker Carlson Says Jeffrey Toobin Should Lead CNN Now

Tucker Carlson knows who should replace Jeff Zucker, the former president of CNN, he told his audience Thursday: CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

“They’re both called Jeff. It’s not a small thing,” Carlson said. “So trading one Jeff for another would ease the transition.”

Zucker resigned Wednesday over a relationship with a colleague that came to light in the aftermath of his decision to fire star anchor Chris Cuomo for violating journalistic standards while helping his brother Andrew, then the governor of New York, attack several women who’d accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Toobin has been with CNN since 2002, and was a legal contributor to The New Yorker from 1993 until 2020, when he was let go after he was seen masturbating on camera during a work-related Zoom call – an incident Carlson couldn’t let go of.

“Running a left-wing TV network isn’t like exposing yourself online. It’s a lot more embarrassing than that,” Carlson said as a ‘Jack of All Trades’ graphic appeared on-screen.

Carlson, incidentally, once praised Roger Ailes, who hired him to join Fox News, as “really a great and wise man.” Ailes, the late Fox News CEO, resigned in 2016 due to multiple allegations that he had sexually harassed and persued female employees at the network over decades.