Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Pro Tennis
GAME, SET, MATCH
Roger Federer has announced his retirement from competitive tennis. Considered by many to be the greatest player in the sport’s history, Federer, now 41, said in a statement that his appearance at the Laver Cup in London next week will be his final ATP event. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” the Swiss athlete wrote in a statement. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.” The 20-time Grand Slam title winner went on to thank his family, colleagues and sponsors. “Finally, to the game of tennis,” Federer wrote at the end of his statement. “I love you and will never leave you.”