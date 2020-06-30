Man Who Shouted ‘White Power!’ in Video Retweeted by Trump Is Retired Firefighter

Read it at Miami Herald
The man who yelled “White power!” in a video that was retweeted and then deleted by President Donald Trump has been identified as a retired firefighter—and his former employer is disavowing him. The Miami Herald says it was unable to reach Roger Stokes, 71, to ask him about his remarks to protesters during a pro-Trump parade in the retirement community known as The Villages. But Miami-Dade Fire Rescue made it clear it doesn’t want to be associated with the sentiment, noting in a tweet that Stokes has been “long retired” and that “his views and actions are NOT representative of who we are and what we stand for.”