Roger Stone Accounts Banned From Facebook for ‘Inauthentic Behavior’
Facebook removed accounts connected to Roger Stone and the right-wing group Proud Boys from its platforms Wednesday, including Stone’s personal Instagram account, over “inauthentic behavior.” The more than 100 accounts and pages removed spent over $300,000 in promotions on the platform, and several accounts were fake personas posing as Florida residents and interacting with other accounts in the network to artificially generate popularity. The accounts posted about topics such as Florida politics, Roger Stone and his trial, and WikiLeaks documents that were released before the 2016 election. The Proud Boys have been banned from Facebook since 2018. Other accounts banned from the platform for inauthentic behavior include employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his sons, Eduardo Bolsonaro and Flavio Bolsonaro.