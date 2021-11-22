Roger Stone and Alex Jones Are The Latest Trump Associates Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Committee

The latest round of subpoenas from the special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday target some well-known instigators of the attack on the Capitol, including the infamous Republican operative Roger Stone and leading conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Stone and Jones were among five people issued subpoenas from the committee, which continues to demand testimony and documents from rally organizers.

The chair of the committee, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), issued a statement Monday evening saying that Jones and Stone are among key organizers with “relevant information.”

“The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress,” his statement read.

Stone, reached shortly after the announcement, told The Daily Beast that he had not yet been served the subpoena.

“I have said time and time again that I had no advance knowledge of the events that took place at the Capitol on that day,” he wrote to The Daily Beast via text message.

Journalists and academic researchers of right-wing movements have documented how Stone was in Washington, D.C. in the hours before the attack and was flanked by a security detail of Oath Keepers, an armed anti-government militia whose members played a prominent role in the assault on the Capitol.

Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three others targeted by the committee on Monday were conservative political strategists Dustin Stockton, his fiancé Jennifer Lynn Lawrence, and Taylor Budowich.