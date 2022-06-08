Roger Stone-Backed NJ GOP Primary Candidate Destroyed By 'RINO' Rep. Chris Smith
RINO HUNTING FAILURE
Longshot Republican primary challenger Mike Crispi was defeated on Tuesday night in a GOP election bid for New Jersey's fourth congressional district, which Republican Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ) has long held. The former Right Side Broadcasting Network host who enlisted dirty-tricker Roger Stone as a campaign advisor lost the race shortly before 10 p.m. after The Associated Press declared that Smith had won the race. Despite publicly pushing for Donald Trump's endorsement, Crispi and Stone failed to secure the stamp of approval from the former president. On Tuesday evening, Crispi appeared on Roger Stone's primetime webcast, where he was optimistic about the race. “We look forward to reporting back to you with some great updates,” he said. Throughout the campaign, Crispi painted Smith as a “RINO,” (Republican In Name Only), which can sometimes be a career-ending insult in MAGA-land. (Neither Crispi nor Stone retuned The Daily Beast's request for comment on Tuesday night.)