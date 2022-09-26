Roger Stone Calls for Violence Ahead of 2020 Election in New Footage
‘F*CK THE VOTING’
Ahead of the 2020 election, Trump ally Roger Stone was caught calling for violence before votes were counted, according to new video clips obtained by CNN and captured by Danish filmmakers Frederik Marbell and Christoffer Guldbrandsen. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” the longtime GOP operative said a day before votes were cast in the 2020 election. In another clip obtained by CNN, Stone encouraged Trump supporters to declare victory on election night, even if Donald Trump hadn’t won yet. “I really do suspect it’ll still be up in the air,” Stone said. “When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law, no we won.” Stone, who has been melting down ahead of a Wednesday Jan. 6 committee hearing, didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday night. On his nightly Lindell TV “Frank Speech” show Monday evening, Stone said: “Any claim or assertion that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 is categorically false.” The Stone footage in question has been shared with the Jan. 6 committee, CNN reported.