Roger Stone Can't Resist Sh*t Talking DeSantis To Trump
INFLUENCE PEDDLER
Over the weekend, veteran Republican operative Roger Stone posted a video of himself speaking to former President Donald Trump, where he disparaged his nemesis and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “Roger!” Trump exclaims in the short video posted by Stone. “God Bless you,” the self-described “dirty trickster” and longtime informal Trump advisor responds. Then, inching increasingly closer to Trump, Stone added: “Ron DeSantis is a piece of [shit].” Dating back to late last year, Stone hasn’t been shy about expressing his hatred of DeSantis over what the trickster believes is a Republican Florida governor who is too lax when it comes to issues including “voter integrity.” Stone has even gone as far as to threaten to run against DeSantis for his governor’s post. (Stone didn't return The Daily Beast's Sunday request for comment.)