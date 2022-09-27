Roger Stone Claims Video of Him Calling for Violence Is a ‘Deep Fake’
Of course
Roger Stone insists that video clips obtained by CNN that show him calling for violence ahead of the 20220 election are actually “deep fakes.” “CNN airs fraudulent deep fake videos and expects anyone to believe them based on their long history of lies,” Stone wrote on Telegram Monday night. “Let CNN or anyone else produce any proof that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 or any other day.” Footage captured by filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell earlier showed him declaring a day before voting, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” and “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday morning.